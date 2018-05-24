‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season Finale Preview Shows Olivia Held at Gunpoint

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will air its season 19 finale on Wednesday night, and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) will be put into a perilous situation.

The season finale preview, which can be watched above, shows the episode’s antagonist, a young woman played by Genesis Rodriguez, holding a man (Carlos Miranda) hostage in a penthouse.

“Do you remember me?” she angrily asks her hostage.

He desperately replies, “I don’t know you.”

The incident catches the special victims unit’s attention after the woman, Lourdes Vega, begins livestreaming the situation. At one point in the preview, she tells her hostage, Miguel Lopez, that she intends to kill him.

“I’m gonna be your executioner,” she says.

The developing situation causes the SVU to spring into action before it’s took late.

“We’ve gotta find this guy, fast,” Fin Tutuola (Ice-T) says.

A manhunt ensues, with Benson apparently reaching the penthouse before anyone else.

Lourdes turns her gun on Benson and demands that she sit down.

The trailer ends there, making it unclear how the situation unfolds.

However, all this seems to unfold during part one of the season finale, entitled “Remember Me.” Benson presumably survives the encounter and further investigates the case. She finds that the kidnapping victim is connected to some sort of criminal organization that “silences” enemies, according to the NBC synopsis for part two, entitled “Remember Me Too.”

Press photos for the second half also see the team on another manhunt, so it appears Benson and company are not completely out of the woods just yet.

While fans might be disappointed that this season’s supply of new SVU episodes will be depleted after Wednesday night, the show will be back soon.

On May 9, NBC greenlit the landmark 20th season of the series, as well as new seasons of its sister Chicago universe shows.

Ice-T was the first cast member to acknowledge the renewal on social media.

The rapper-turned-actor shared a sharp photo of himself along with a rejoicing message.

“FYI: SVU has OFFICIALLY been picked up for Season 20,” he wrote. “Run and tell that!”

The show’s official Twitter account also released a fun teaser for the new season to mark the news.

SVU‘s typical intro plays, but a season 20 graphic pops up as title card’s signature “dun dun” notes hit.

“We’re not DUN DUN yet,” the account posted. “SVU returns for Season 20 on NBC.”

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. All past episodes of the show are available to stream on Hulu. Seasons 15-18 are available to stream on Netflix.

Photo Credit: NBC