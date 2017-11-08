‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Couldn’t Handle Last Night’s Premiere Twist

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Season 19 premiere of Law & Order: SVU.

On Wednesday night, Law & Order: SVU returned for its 19th season on NBC, and fans received quite a shock as the episode came to a close.

Much of the premiere saw Olivia Benson dealing with a misunderstanding with her son’s school. After a bruise appeared on the child’s arm, many teachers thought that Olivia was being abusive.

Now, anyone who knows Olivia knows that she would never hurt her son, and it looked as though things had been straightened out by the episode’s end. Unfortunately, the past came knocking on Olivia’s door.

Ex-boyfriend Brian Cassidy (Dean Winters) showed up on Olivia’s doorstep not to get back together, but to inform her that he was investigating her for child abuse.

Fans Were NOT Happy

Oh HELL NO! If SVU is going to be accusing Liv of child abuse this season… I can’t ?#LawAndOrderSVU #FreeOlivia pic.twitter.com/A1nt9Ju8gu — xenia martinez (@xeniamartinez) September 28, 2017

As you can imagine, this reveal didn’t go over well with the SVU fans on Twitter.

From shocking gifs to angry emojis, there were a ton of viewers who just couldn’t handle the drama that was taking place on screen.

Woah woah woah!!!! What are they trying to say that @Mariska is doing to Noah??? Now I’m MAD ?#LawAndOrderSVU#SVUBreaksTheRules — Sunshyne Anderson (@Shyne_Ameenah) September 28, 2017

Next Week?

Since this premiere ended on such a cliffhanger, there were plenty of fans claiming that they couldn’t wait seven more days to find out what happened.

This lead to more than a few tweets asking, “Is it next week yet?!”

@Mariska OMG THE ENDING KILLED ME. I need the next episode immediately. #lawandordersvu — Joey Dann (@joeydann) September 28, 2017

Sorry to burst your bubble, but it’s only Thursday.

Plot Twist!

One fan experienced more of a twist than everybody else, and they came up with a hilarious tweet to voice their surprise.

WHAT?! WHY?! I thought Benson was gonna get some ? but instead she’s getting investigated? @nbcsvu #SVUBreaksTheRules #LawAndOrderSVU — Natasha (@NatashaBangaroo) September 28, 2017

When this user saw that Brian Cassidy was the one at the door, they thought that Olivia was in for a good time.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and she’s being investigated instead.