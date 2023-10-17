'Late Show' Scrambles as Stephen Colbert Falls Ill

Just weeks after returning from a months-long hiatus after a deal was reached between the WGA and the major Hollywood studios, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is facing yet another obstacle. This week, the CBS late-night TV show will not air from the studio, with Colbert instead hosting the show virtually from home after he tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Monday

"The Late Show will look a little bit different tonight because Stephen is At Home with Covid (he's ok!)," the show's official account on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. The account confirmed that the show "will go on remotely with Monologue." The show's Monday night guests included Jada Pinkett Smith, who is currently making headlines with her revelations about her and Will Smith's marriage, and comedian Ricky Velez. Special guests for the remainder of the week include Rachel Maddow and a performance by Caroline Polachek, Talking Heads, Keegan-Michael Key and Elle Key and the return of his former bandleader Jon Batiste, per Deadline.

This is not the first time COVID has impacted Colbert's schedule. Last year, the host was forced to pause production on The Late Show after testing positive in April and a recurrence in May. Just last month, the "Strike Force 3" live event in Las Vegas featuring Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel was canceled after Kimmel tested positive for COVID-19. The most recent incident, however, comes just after The Late Show returned to TV.

The late-night program initially went dark, alongside dozens of other TV shows, in early May after the Writers' Guild of America went on strike. The show remained dark for several months before eventually returning earlier in October.

"Now the writers strike is over, with a new contract that includes protections," Colbert said to a live crowd at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York. "Plus, thanks to the picket lines, my writers got fresh air and sunshine, and they do not care for that. Now they're back safely in their joke holes, doing what they do best, making my prompter word screen full of good and haha."

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs tonight at 11:35 p.m. ET. Fans can watch on CBS or through a Paramount+ subscription.