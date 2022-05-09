Late Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who's on This Week (May 2)

NBC Late Night (Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Monday, 5/2: Norman Reedus, Paula Pell, Beeple, the Linda Lindas

Tuesday, 5/3: Benedict Cumberbatch, Sydney Sweeney, Father John Misty

Wednesday, 5/4: Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Charles, Norah Jones

Thursday, 5/5: Chris Pratt, Benedict Wong, Ingrid Andress

Friday, 5/6: Sophie Turner, Tom Pelphrey, Moses Storm

Monday, 5/9: Jack Harlow Late Night with Seth Meyers: Monday, 5/2: Laura Linney, Melanie Lynskey, Geoffrey Zakarian, Kristina Schiano

Tuesday, 5/3: Bill Hader, Minnie Driver, Hernan Diaz, Kristina Schiano

Wednesday, 5/4: Amy Schumer, Jennifer Grey, Stephen Sanchez, Kristina Schiano

Thursday, 5/5: Sutton Foster, Hugh Jackman, Ali Wentworth, Kristina Schiano

Friday, 5/6: Tiffany Haddish, Chloë Sevigny, Katrina Lenk, Aric Improta (Repeat – April 21, 2022)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes over The Tonight Show this week, as Marvel stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, and Benedict Wong all stop by to chat with Jimmy Fallon. Seth Meyers has plenty of funny guests this week, including Amy Schumer and Bill Hader. Drummer Kristina Schiano is a guest musician with the 8G Band all week.

CBS Late Night The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Monday, 5/2: Jon Bernthal, Alton Brown

Tuesday, 5/3: José Andrés, Ron Howard, Lucius featuring Sheryl Crow

Wednesday, 5/4: Glenn Close, Sheryl Crow

Thursday, 5/5: Matt Walsh

Friday, 5/6: Chris O'Donnell, Elvis Costello The Late Late Show with James Corden Monday, 5/2: Dakota Fanning, Jamie Bell, T-Pain

Tuesday, 5/3: Tom Cruise, Monica Barbaro, Teddy Swims

Wednesday, 5/4: Colin Hanks, Mackenzie Davis

Thursday, 5/5: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Walker

Stephen Colbert is back after taking last week off. Sheryl Crow is scheduled to perform on his show Tuesday and Wednesday. James Corden, who recently announced plans to leave CBS in 2023, has Doctor Strange stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen stopping by on Thursday.

Monday, 5/2: Bill Hader, Mo Amer, Sasha Alex Sloan (Repeat, April 25, 2022)



Tuesday, 5/3: Mike Myers, Iliza Shlesinger, the Black Crowes, guest host Mike Birbiglia

Wednesday, 5/4: Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz, the Head and the Heart, guest host Mike Birbiglia

Thursday, 5/5: Kevin Hart, Hannah Einbinder, guest host Mike Birbiglia As previously noted, Mike Birbiglia is sitting in for Kimmel this week. He has filled in for Kimmel in the past and been a guest on the show, so he should be familiar to audiences. The guest line-up includes Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor on Wednesday and Kevin Hart on Thursday.

Monday, 5/2: Vanessa Bayer, Paige DeSorbo

Tuesday, 5/3: Elisabeth Moss, John Benjamin Hickey

Wednesday, 5/4: "Best of One-On-Ones", Part 1

Thursday, 5/5: "Best of One-On-Ones", Part 2 There are only two traditional episodes of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week. On Monday, Vanessa Bayer and Paide DeSorbo stopped by, while Elisabeth Moss and John Benjamin Hickey appear on Tuesday. The Wednesday and Thursday episodes will include a compilation of Cohen's best one-on-one interviews.

The View (ABC) Monday, 5/2: Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns

Tuesday, 5/3: Jennifer Grey, Bad Bunny, guest co-host Lindsey Granger

Wednesday, 5/4: Minnie Driver, Paula Faris, guest co-host Lindsey Granger

Thursday, 5/5: Queen Latifah, Marcela Valladolid, guest co-host Lindsey Granger

Friday, 5/6: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Jane Fonda, guest co-host Lindsey Granger The Talk (CBS) Monday, 5/2: Kate Bosworth

Tuesday, 5/3: TBA

Wednesday, 5/4: Pre-empted

Thursday, 5/5: Rebecca Romijn

Friday, 5/6: Montell Jordan The View has a mix of celebrities and newsmakers stopping by the show this week, with co-host Lindsey Granger joining the table. The schedule for The Talk is a little wonky this week, although Rebecca Romijn and Montell Jordan are expected to stop by on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Monday, 5/2: Jenna Dewan

Tuesday, 5/3: Chris O'Donnell, Jennifer Grey

Wednesday, 5/4: Benedict Cumberbatch

Thursday, 5/5: Rebel Wilson

Friday, 5/6: Elizabeth Olsen, Steve Patterson The Wendy Williams Show Monday, 5/2: Nicole Remy, guest host Michael Rapaport

Tuesday, 5/3: Melissa Gorga, guest host Michael Rapaport

Wednesday, 5/4: Nikki Glaser, guest host Michael Rapaport

Thursday, 5/5: Jerry Springer, guest host Michael Rapaport

Friday, 5/6: DJ Envy, Gia Casey, guest host Michael Rapaport The Doctor Strange domination continues at Live with Kelly and Ryan, where Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen are set to stop by this week. Jennifer Grey visited on Tuesday to discuss her new memoir. Meanwhile, Michael Rapaport continues to host The Wendy Williams Show this week.

The Real Monday, 5/2: John Salley, Gabrielle Dennis

Tuesday, 5/3: Lil Jon

Wednesday, 5/4: Thuy

Thursday, 5/5: Dr. Ebony Butler

Friday, 5/6: Marla Gibbs, Jo Marie Payton The Kelly Clarkson Show Monday, 5/2: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sasheer Zamata

Tuesday, 5/3: Dr. Phil McGraw, Nikki Glaser, Damaris Phillips, Jesse McCartney

Wednesday, 5/4: Jake Johnson, Natasha Leggero, Jackson Wang

Thursday, 5/5: Cameron Diaz, Ryan Eggold, Daughtry

Friday, 5/6: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong Doctor Strange takes over The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, as Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, and Benedict Wong all stop by the show. Cameron Diaz is also making a rare talk show appearance on Thursday. Ryan Eggold and Daughtry will also chat with Clarkson that day.