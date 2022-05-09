Late Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who's on This Week (May 2)
The late-night world's week got off to a shaky start Monday when Jimmy Kimmel announced he tested positive for COVID-19, sidelining the ABC host for the rest of the week. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was canceled on Monday but will go on for the rest of the week, with comedian Mike Birbiglia taking Kimmel's place. However, there are many other exciting offerings on the schedule this week, as most shows have full weeks of new episodes.
The schedule below includes the guest line-ups for all the major late-night talk shows and some of the daytime talk shows for the week of May 2. JKL, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Late Late Show with James Corden are all new. The View, The Talk, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Live with Kelly and Ryan are back to share interesting insights from guests this week.
Scroll on for the full schedule to see when your favorite celebrities are stopping by the talk shows. The theme of the week is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as many of the film's stars appear on multiple shows.
NBC Late Night
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:
- Monday, 5/2: Norman Reedus, Paula Pell, Beeple, the Linda Lindas
- Tuesday, 5/3: Benedict Cumberbatch, Sydney Sweeney, Father John Misty
- Wednesday, 5/4: Elizabeth Olsen, Josh Charles, Norah Jones
- Thursday, 5/5: Chris Pratt, Benedict Wong, Ingrid Andress
- Friday, 5/6: Sophie Turner, Tom Pelphrey, Moses Storm
- Monday, 5/9: Jack Harlow
Late Night with Seth Meyers:
- Monday, 5/2: Laura Linney, Melanie Lynskey, Geoffrey Zakarian, Kristina Schiano
- Tuesday, 5/3: Bill Hader, Minnie Driver, Hernan Diaz, Kristina Schiano
- Wednesday, 5/4: Amy Schumer, Jennifer Grey, Stephen Sanchez, Kristina Schiano
- Thursday, 5/5: Sutton Foster, Hugh Jackman, Ali Wentworth, Kristina Schiano
- Friday, 5/6: Tiffany Haddish, Chloë Sevigny, Katrina Lenk, Aric Improta (Repeat – April 21, 2022)
- Monday, 5/9: Bob Odenkirk, Bobby Moynihan, Derrick Wright
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes over The Tonight Show this week, as Marvel stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, and Benedict Wong all stop by to chat with Jimmy Fallon. Seth Meyers has plenty of funny guests this week, including Amy Schumer and Bill Hader. Drummer Kristina Schiano is a guest musician with the 8G Band all week.prevnext
CBS Late Night
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Monday, 5/2: Jon Bernthal, Alton Brown
- Tuesday, 5/3: José Andrés, Ron Howard, Lucius featuring Sheryl Crow
- Wednesday, 5/4: Glenn Close, Sheryl Crow
- Thursday, 5/5: Matt Walsh
- Friday, 5/6: Chris O'Donnell, Elvis Costello
The Late Late Show with James Corden
- Monday, 5/2: Dakota Fanning, Jamie Bell, T-Pain
- Tuesday, 5/3: Tom Cruise, Monica Barbaro, Teddy Swims
- Wednesday, 5/4: Colin Hanks, Mackenzie Davis
- Thursday, 5/5: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Walker
- Friday, 5/6: Adam Scott, Joachim Trier, Maria Bamford (Repeat, March 10, 2022)
Stephen Colbert is back after taking last week off. Sheryl Crow is scheduled to perform on his show Tuesday and Wednesday. James Corden, who recently announced plans to leave CBS in 2023, has Doctor Strange stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen stopping by on Thursday.prevnext
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Monday, 5/2: Bill Hader, Mo Amer, Sasha Alex Sloan (Repeat, April 25, 2022)
- Tuesday, 5/3: Mike Myers, Iliza Shlesinger, the Black Crowes, guest host Mike Birbiglia
- Wednesday, 5/4: Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz, the Head and the Heart, guest host Mike Birbiglia
- Thursday, 5/5: Kevin Hart, Hannah Einbinder, guest host Mike Birbiglia
As previously noted, Mike Birbiglia is sitting in for Kimmel this week. He has filled in for Kimmel in the past and been a guest on the show, so he should be familiar to audiences. The guest line-up includes Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor on Wednesday and Kevin Hart on Thursday.prevnext
Watch What Happens Live (Bravo)
- Monday, 5/2: Vanessa Bayer, Paige DeSorbo
- Tuesday, 5/3: Elisabeth Moss, John Benjamin Hickey
- Wednesday, 5/4: "Best of One-On-Ones", Part 1
- Thursday, 5/5: "Best of One-On-Ones", Part 2
There are only two traditional episodes of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week. On Monday, Vanessa Bayer and Paide DeSorbo stopped by, while Elisabeth Moss and John Benjamin Hickey appear on Tuesday. The Wednesday and Thursday episodes will include a compilation of Cohen's best one-on-one interviews.prevnext
The View (ABC) and The Talk (CBS)
The View (ABC)
- Monday, 5/2: Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns
- Tuesday, 5/3: Jennifer Grey, Bad Bunny, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
- Wednesday, 5/4: Minnie Driver, Paula Faris, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
- Thursday, 5/5: Queen Latifah, Marcela Valladolid, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
- Friday, 5/6: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Jane Fonda, guest co-host Lindsey Granger
The Talk (CBS)
- Monday, 5/2: Kate Bosworth
- Tuesday, 5/3: TBA
- Wednesday, 5/4: Pre-empted
- Thursday, 5/5: Rebecca Romijn
- Friday, 5/6: Montell Jordan
The View has a mix of celebrities and newsmakers stopping by the show this week, with co-host Lindsey Granger joining the table. The schedule for The Talk is a little wonky this week, although Rebecca Romijn and Montell Jordan are expected to stop by on Thursday and Friday, respectively.prevnext
Syndicated Daytime Shows (Part 1)
Live With Kelly and Ryan
- Monday, 5/2: Jenna Dewan
- Tuesday, 5/3: Chris O'Donnell, Jennifer Grey
- Wednesday, 5/4: Benedict Cumberbatch
- Thursday, 5/5: Rebel Wilson
- Friday, 5/6: Elizabeth Olsen, Steve Patterson
The Wendy Williams Show
- Monday, 5/2: Nicole Remy, guest host Michael Rapaport
- Tuesday, 5/3: Melissa Gorga, guest host Michael Rapaport
- Wednesday, 5/4: Nikki Glaser, guest host Michael Rapaport
- Thursday, 5/5: Jerry Springer, guest host Michael Rapaport
- Friday, 5/6: DJ Envy, Gia Casey, guest host Michael Rapaport
The Doctor Strange domination continues at Live with Kelly and Ryan, where Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen are set to stop by this week. Jennifer Grey visited on Tuesday to discuss her new memoir. Meanwhile, Michael Rapaport continues to host The Wendy Williams Show this week.prevnext
Syndicated Daytime Shows (Part 2)
The Real
- Monday, 5/2: John Salley, Gabrielle Dennis
- Tuesday, 5/3: Lil Jon
- Wednesday, 5/4: Thuy
- Thursday, 5/5: Dr. Ebony Butler
- Friday, 5/6: Marla Gibbs, Jo Marie Payton
The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Monday, 5/2: Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Sasheer Zamata
- Tuesday, 5/3: Dr. Phil McGraw, Nikki Glaser, Damaris Phillips, Jesse McCartney
- Wednesday, 5/4: Jake Johnson, Natasha Leggero, Jackson Wang
- Thursday, 5/5: Cameron Diaz, Ryan Eggold, Daughtry
- Friday, 5/6: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong
Doctor Strange takes over The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday, as Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, and Benedict Wong all stop by the show. Cameron Diaz is also making a rare talk show appearance on Thursday. Ryan Eggold and Daughtry will also chat with Clarkson that day.prevnext
Syndicated Daytime Shows (Part 3)
Tamron Hall
- Monday, 5/2: Dave Coulier, Gabrielle Bernstein
- Tuesday, 5/3: Cheryl Burke, Sonya Curry, Nia Dennis
- Wednesday, 5/4: A woman motivated to find stories of human kindness in all 50 states
- Thursday, 5/5: Jane Lynch, Will Jawando, Julie Morgenstern
- Friday, 5/6: BeBe Winans
The Drew Barrymore Show
- Monday, 5/2: Donny Osmond, Marie Osmond, David Sedaris, Amy Sedaris, Clint Howard, Ron Howard
- Tuesday, 5/3: Mikel Welch
- Wednesday, 5/4: Zanna Roberts Rossi, Mikel Welch, Chris Appleton, Pilar Valdes
- Thursday, 5/5: Elisabeth Moss
- Friday, 5/6: Brooke Shields, Neil Patrick Harris, Benny Drama, Aly Raisman
Drew Barrymore has an exciting week in store for fans. Friday's episode featuring Brooke Shields and Neil Patrick Harris should be very fun to watch. Meanwhile, Tamron Hall has a special episode on Wednesday, focusing on the story of a woman who traveled around the country to find inspiring stories of human kindness.prev