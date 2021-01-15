'Last Man Standing': Tim Allen Throws in Reference to Disney Movie in New Episode
In this week's Last Man Standing episode, Ryan was prepared to move up the corporate ladder after receiving an offer for Bud's Buds, but everyone else in the Baxter family was not sure this was a good idea. This storyline gave Tim Allen a chance to shout-out one of his live-action Disney movies, as he referenced a scene in The Shaggy Dog. The rest of the episode drew a warm reception from fans, who some of its funniest moments.
In "High on the Corporate Ladder," Ryan (Jordan Masterson) asked Mike (Allen) for some advice now that Bud's Buds was taking off. Mike was not too thrilled with the idea of being considered Ryan's mentor. Vanessa (Nancy Travis) convinced Mike to embrace mentoring Ryan. However, Mike took her advice differently, guiding Ryan to a different mentor who now wants to buy Bud's Buds. Kristin (Amanda Fuller) then stormed in, telling Mike he ruined Ryan's life.
Kristin was angry that Ryan's mentor wanted him to take an office job. Mike was surprised that Ryan would even consider this. "Ryan wants to work in the corporate office; that’s like a dog on a surfboard. It doesn’t look right," Mike said. This was a reference to Allen's 2006 remake of The Shaggy Dog, in which a dog rides a surfboard at one point. Kristin was convinced this would make Ryan miserable.
“Ryan wants to work in the corporate office, that’s like a Dog on a Surfboard, it doesn’t look right.”-Mike Baxter. Got the reference to #TheShaggyDog! @LastManStanding #LastManStanding— Chad Miller (@AllenRocks7) January 15, 2021
Next, Mike tried to advise Ryan to go a different way because it would mean he'd be working for a conformist. Ryan surprisingly disagreed, even as Mike continued to press him to rethink the decision. Ryan explained that he saw how hard the coronavirus pandemic was for other small businesses. So, he wants to sell out and take a higher-paying job to give his family security in the future. While Mike understood this, Ryan said Kristin thinks it's a bad idea, but she wouldn't say why.prevnext
That was a good episode of @LastManStanding tonight. I liked the conversation that Mike and Ryan had about being a non-conformist. If that’s the case, I’m just like Ryan. Hope to see more of these in the near-future! #LastManStanding #FOX— David Becker (@iBeckTech) January 15, 2021
Vanessa later talked with Kristin about the situation. Kristin said she was afraid Ryan would love the corporate job and it would change him into a totally different person. She was worried that she might not be enough for Ryan. Vanessa admitted she had similar concerns when because of Mike's priorities changes after they married. It was scary to see Mike change. Vanessa told Kristin the two needed to talk about how they feel. Last Man Standing's final season airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.prevnext
prevnext
AGREE 💯% Chad! Best Show Ever in my books. #LastManStanding ♥️🌈😊😂😂😂👏👏👏 https://t.co/17kTtHxnZN— Ron Haynes (@RonHayn44510043) January 15, 2021
prevnext
#LastManStanding Vanessa is on point with giving Kristen martial advice, kudos to Vanessa.— Sanjeev Adi Maharaj (@Adideva3) January 15, 2021
prevnext
It all depends on the situation . but trust me if im upset my husband will know #LastManStanding @ofctimallen @NancyATravis— Mrs Jen koutroumpis® 🍣🍱 (@Missjen325) January 15, 2021
prev
Vanessa and Kristin having a heart-to-heart is just the best. #LastManStanding— Ryan Bartholomee (@RyanBartholomee) January 15, 2021