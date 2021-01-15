'Last Man Standing': Tim Allen Throws in Reference to Disney Movie in New Episode

In this week's Last Man Standing episode, Ryan was prepared to move up the corporate ladder after receiving an offer for Bud's Buds, but everyone else in the Baxter family was not sure this was a good idea. This storyline gave Tim Allen a chance to shout-out one of his live-action Disney movies, as he referenced a scene in The Shaggy Dog. The rest of the episode drew a warm reception from fans, who some of its funniest moments.

In "High on the Corporate Ladder," Ryan (Jordan Masterson) asked Mike (Allen) for some advice now that Bud's Buds was taking off. Mike was not too thrilled with the idea of being considered Ryan's mentor. Vanessa (Nancy Travis) convinced Mike to embrace mentoring Ryan. However, Mike took her advice differently, guiding Ryan to a different mentor who now wants to buy Bud's Buds. Kristin (Amanda Fuller) then stormed in, telling Mike he ruined Ryan's life.

Kristin was angry that Ryan's mentor wanted him to take an office job. Mike was surprised that Ryan would even consider this. "Ryan wants to work in the corporate office; that’s like a dog on a surfboard. It doesn’t look right," Mike said. This was a reference to Allen's 2006 remake of The Shaggy Dog, in which a dog rides a surfboard at one point. Kristin was convinced this would make Ryan miserable.