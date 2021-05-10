'Last Man Standing' Series Finale: New Photos Give 'Emotional' Sneak Peek

✖

Fans have now gotten their first look at the Last Man Standing series finale, and the tongue-in-cheek "emotional" goodbye it will center around. The Tim Allen sitcom is coming to an end on Thursday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. From the looks of it, the last episode will consist of a heartfelt memorial service for Mike Baxter's beloved pick-up truck.

The Last Man Standing finale will be one hour long and will technically feature two back-to-back episodes — "Baxter Boot Camp" and "Keep on Truckin'." Fox has published some photos from the big event ahead of time, revealing the impending truck funeral and some other surprises of the ending. For instance, it looks like actress Kaitlyn Dever will return as Eve Baxter, at least via video chat, and smile through the family's grieving session. It sounds like this memorial will be a thinly-veiled farewell to the show as the Baxters and their friends "gather together for an emotional goodbye."

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

Last Man Standing stars Allen as Mike Baxter, Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter, Alexandra Krosney as Amanda Fuller, Molly Ephraim as Molly McCook, Kaitlyn Dever as Eve Baxter, Christoph Sanders as Kyle Anderson and Héctor Elizondo as Ed Alzate. It's a family sitcom based around the premise that Mike is the "last man" in a household full of women — his daughters and wife. His hyper-masculine, conservative sensibilities clash with their feminine perspectives.

The show has been through an intense roller coaster ride as far as network TV productions go. It has been critically panned and even condemned for going out of its way to politicize some storylines, especially during the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. The show was canceled by ABC in 2017, and many conservative fans decried this as political bias.

However, Fox picked up the dropped show and it missed only one year while getting back on its feet. In October, Fox announced that the upcoming ninth season would be the last, and Allen did not complain.

(Photo: Michael Becker/FOX)

"I've been one lucky dude," he said in a statement published by TV Line. "I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near-decade of work... I admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye."

Allen reportedly wrote the script for the final episode himself. The episode was filmed back in March and is sure to leave fans in mourning, just like the Baxters. All episodes of Last Man Standing are streaming now on Hulu, with a free trial available here. The season finale airs on Thursday, May 20 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

