‘Last Man Standing’ Revival Faces Backlash from ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Fans

Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing may be coming back, but news of the revival is hitting a sour note with some Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans.

Just one day after announcing the cancellation of the Andy Samberg comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons, Fox has announced that the Tim Allen starring comedy Last Man Standing was finding a home on the network after being off the air for one season. However, the news is not sitting well with many.

“Yep, Fox did it. They cancelled Brooklyn 99 to revive Last Man Standing,” one person commented.

Originally debuting in September 2013, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which will finish with 112 episodes across five seasons, racked up plenty of accolades, including a Golden Globe for Samberg as Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy and the show overall for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy, and earned praise for its inclusion and representation.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a funny show with LGBT, POC and Latinx rep, is getting canceled to make room for Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing, another show about a white, Trump supporting family. This sucks,” another Twitter user candidly expressed their disappointment.

In addition to Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the network also cancelled fan-favorites The Mick and The Last Man on Earth, leading some to believe that while executives are trying to make room on the schedule for Thursday Night Football in the fall, the cancellations were also an effort to make room for Last Man Standing.

“They dump 3 decent comedies and bring back this boring retread?” one person wrote.

The news of Last Man Standing‘s revival comes after months of speculation that Fox was in talks with Allen to bring back the series, which originally aired on ABC. It was produced by 20th Century Fox TV.

“Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited!” Allen said in a statement shared to The Hollywood Reporter following news of the revival. “When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!”

The multicamera comedy, starring Allen as a man living in a house full of women aired on ABC from 2011 to 2017. The series’ revival follows the success of Roseanne at ABC.