‘Last Man Standings’ Ratings Take a Dip

Fox’s Last Man Standing revival continued to see its ratings dip, but it was still the highest-rated show on the night, crushing the competition in the key demographic.

The new Halloween episode notched 6.20 million total viewers and a 1.2 18-49 rating, reports TV By The Numbers. Although CBS’ Blue Bloods was the most-watched show on the night, Last Man Standing had a far better rating. Last Man Standing was down only two-tenths from last week’s 1.4 rating.

The Cool Kids‘ first episode since earning a full season order also dropped a tenth of a point to a 0.9 rating in the demographic and 4.56 million viewers. Hell’s Kitchen had 2.63 million viewers and a 0.8 18-49 rating.

Over on CBS, MacGyver attracted 6.09 million viewers and a 0.7 18-49 rating. Hawaii Five-0 had 7.33 million viewers and a 0.8 rating. Blue Bloods was the most-watched show of the night with 8.34 million viewers, but only a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. Blue Bloods and Hawaii were both steady from last week, while MacGyver was down a tenth.

ABC’s night of comedies started with Fresh Off The Boat, which had 3.02 million viewers and a 0.6 18-49 rating. Speechless had 2.43 million viewers and a 0.5 18-49 rating. Both sitcoms were up a tenth in the ratings compared to their previous episodes. The game show Child Support is on life support with just 1.94 million viewers and a 0.4 18-49 rating, while 20/20 ended the night with 2.85 million viewers.

NBC’s Blindspot fell from last week’s premiere, earning just 2.55 million viewers and a 0.4 demo rating. A two-hour Dateline drew 3.76 million viewers and a 0.6 18-49 rating.

Lastly, The CW‘s Dynasty had 650,000 viewers and a 0.2 18-49 rating. The second episode of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s last season earned 420,000 viewers and a 0.1 18-49 rating. Both shows managed to be even with their premieres from last week.

Overall, there were split champions for the night. CBS had the most viewers with 7.26 million over its three-hour primetime. Fox had the best 18-49 rating average with a 0.9 average.

Last night’s Last Man Standing, “Bride of Prankenstein,” featured the Baxter family pulling pranks on one another. Mandy (Molly McCook), Kristin (Amanda Fuller), Ryan (Jordan Mastersnon) and Kyle (Christoph Sanders) tried to have a seance in Kyle’s trailer. It was interrupted when a police officer arrested them for trespassing and took them to the local precinct. Vanessa (Nancy Travis) thought it was a prank and did not help them when the police officer showed up at the Baxter house.

Meanwhile, Mike (Tim Allen) and Joe (Jay Leno) pranked Chuck (Jonathan Adams) at the Outdoor Man store. However, it later turned out that it was all part of an elaborate scheme from Chuck and Vanessa to make Mike admit that Chuck is one of his best friends.

New episodes of Last Man Standing air on Fox Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Fox