‘Last Man Standing’ Officially Revived by Fox for Season 7

After weeks of speculation that Fox was interested in the sitcom, the network has officially picked up Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing. On Friday, Allen could not contain his excitement in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Excited? Team LMS was in the sixth inning, ahead by four runs, stands were packed and then for no reason, they call off the game. It leaves you sitting in the dugout, holding a bat and puzzled. Now we get the news from Fox that it’s time to get back out on that diamond — hell yes, I’m excited! When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out. It’s the fans!”

Fox has given the series order to revive the 20th Century Fox comedy for a seventh season. The multicamera comedy, starring Allen as a man living in a house full of women aired on ABC from 2011 to 2017.

The comedian recently hinted at the renewal, writing in a tweet on May 9, “A strong wind just filled our main sail.”

A strong wind just filled our main sail. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 10, 2018

In another tweet posted in May, Allen said, “They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality,” Allen wrote in a recent tweet.”Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding?“

Many of his fans commented on the news, with one saying, “Oh hell yeah! I even signed a petition to bring the show back, so…you’re welcome everyone,” while a different fan exclaimed, “RIGHT HERE!! That show should have never been cancelled!”

They heard all your voices people!! LMS just might be a reality. Keep it up. Who wants more #LastManStanding ? — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) May 3, 2018

“God I hope so Tim! I really enjoy everything you do and it’s a shame that you are being censored for being an individual,” another fan commented.

“I do. Though I’m not a fan of the political views you have the show was amazing,” someone else politely tweeted back. “I loved the whole cast. I hope it comes back! Go Spartans!!”

The cancellation of Last Man Standing at ABC was quite controversial, as it seemed to be a successful show. Allen was one of those people.

“There is nothing more dangerous, especially in this climate, than a funny, likable conservative character,” Allen previously said about his character on the show. “He’s mitigated by a family of women who had a difference of opinions, but the guy was a likable guy.”

“I’m a version of that guy,” he later added.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey explained the network’s side of the matter, saying, “Last Man Standing was a challenging one for me because it was a steady performer in the ratings, but once we made the decision not to continue with comedies on Fridays, that was where we landed.”

More recently, after Last Man Standing was cancelled, Allen attached himself to a docudrama aimed at taking down “PC culture.”

The film is titled No Safe Spaces, and while little is known about the stylistic direction of the project, it is expected to be released in the fall of 2018.