‘Last Man Standing’ Not Airing Again Friday Night

Fox is not airing Last Man Standing once again this week due in part to another college football game in its place. The next new episode will not air until Friday, Dec. 7.

The next new episode, “HR’s Rough n’ Stuff” shows what happens when Kyle Anderson (Christoph Sanders) finally starts his job in Outdoor Man’s human resources department. His first day does not go as well as he hoped, since Chuck Larabee (Jonathan Adams) and Joe Leonard (Jay Leno) file a complaint against Mike Baxter (Tim Allen).

The episode will also feature a plot with Kristin Baxter (Amanda Fuller), Ryan Vogelson (Jordan Masterson) and their son, Boyd (Jet Jurgensmeyer), according to preview photos released by Fox.

There has not been a new episode of Last Man Standing since Nov. 16, when Fox aired “Dreams vs. Reality.” In that episode, Mandy Baxter’s (Molly McCook) fashion designs were rejected and she suddenly decided to become a real estate agent instead. Vanessa Baxter (Nancy Travis) tried to talk her daughter out of dropping her dreams, but Mike took it as a chance to tell Mandy that life does not get easy. In the end, Molly agreed to rethink her real estate rebound idea.

The episode also featured a poignant end, when Vanessa told Mike he was the better parent to talk to Molly because his dreams became a reality.

“Outdoor Man was a goal of mine. This is my dream. You, me, the kids… us. And I didn’t make this dream happen,” Mike told Vanessa. “We made this happen.”

Last Man Standing is now in its seventh season. The show was previously cancelled by ABC in May 2017, but was revived by Fox for the 2018-2019 TV season. Although Allen’s Mike Baxter is a politically conservative character, the show tries to be universally appealing.

“I think this character likes that, he likes to have another point of view,” Allen said of Mike in an interview with IndieWire earlier this month. “It makes him sharper and more interesting. But we don’t push it. I don’t think we’ve mentioned pro or con Trump once now.”

Allen went on to explain, “Liberals have a very small window of sense of humor about themselves, so I love poking at it. Two years ago, it was the conservatives, or whatever it is. But right now liberals, particularly progressives, hide behind large concepts. If you don’t agree with them, if you don’t agree with that position, then you hate women, and you hate gay people, and you hate pro-choice people, whatever. And I said that doesn’t fit. But I like pushing that and sometimes these guys let Mike Baxter say it, and he’s more of a pragmatist.”

New episodes of Last Man Standing air Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

