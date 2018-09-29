‘Last Man Standing’ Mike Baxter Disavows Kanye West During Outdoor Man Vlog

During Mike Baxter’s vlog entry at the end of the Last Man Standing season seven premiere, Tim Allen‘s character appears to distance himself from Kanye West.

The topic for the Outdoor Man vlog entry was the importance of talking to one another and listening to different points of view.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If we just hunker down in our separate corners, nobody wins… except location services on your phone,” Mike said. “In America, we’ve always been able to have tough conversations. Civil rights. The Vietnams. The human hot potato Kanye West. ‘He’s yours.’ ‘Uh… no… yours. You can have him.’ ‘No, he’s not ours!’”

After the back-and-forth, Mike looked directly into the camera and said, “Literally, we don’t want him.”

“So the families of America and to the American family, keep talking, unless you know a smarter guy with better ideas is talking. Then you could just listen to him,” Mike said. “Baxter out.”

Mike was referring to West’s support for President Donald Trump. The rapper famously met with Trump at Trump Tower in December, before Trump took office. Then in April 2018, West voiced his full support for the Republican on Twitter, sharing a photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump, but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” West tweeted on April 25.

West later defended his decision to support Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month, but said he has been isolated in Hollywood for his opinions.

“Just as a musician, African-American, guy out in Hollywood, all these different things — you know, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me. And then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over,” West told the comedian. “I’d get kicked out of the black community because blacks, we are supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only be Democrats and all.”

This later inspired Trump to thank West for his support.

“Thank you to Kanye West and the fact that he is willing to tell the TRUTH,” Trump tweeted on Aug. 10. “One new and great FACT – African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in the history of our Country. So honored by this. Thank you Kanye for your support. It is making a big difference!”

That interview was also a controversial moment for West, who went silent when Kimmel asked what makes him think Trump does anything for African-Americans.

West claimed he was not given a chance to answer the question, adding, “The question was so important I took time to think. And then I was hit with the let’s go to commercial break. That interview showed strong personalities with different opinions having a civil conversation.”

New episodes of Last Man Standing air on Fox Fridays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Getty Images (Kanye West)/Fox (Tim Allen)