'Last Man Standing' Fans Welcome New Baxter Family Member Introduced in Final Season Premiere

Last Man Standing introduced a new member of the Baxter family during Sunday night's final season premiere, and she was welcomed with open arms by fans. Sarah, Mandy's (Molly McCook) newborn daughter and Kyle (Christoph Sanders), made her debut. The episode, "Time Flies," began with Mandy still pregnant but flashed forward to a time after the coronavirus pandemic, where Sarah is already walking and talking.

After Mandy and Kyle opened presents from family members in the opening, Mandy told her dad Mike Baxter (Tim Allen), she was unsure about welcoming a baby into this world of uncertainty. He assured her life would be fine, and he invited Mandy and Kyle to stay with him and Vanessa (Nancy Travis) during the pandemic lockdown. Of course, no one could predict how long the pandemic would last.

The show flashed forward into a future after the pandemic as Mike's beard continued growing over months. Following an Outdoor Man video where Mike wondered if he could play Santa Claus, the pandemic finally ended in 2023. Mandy then came into the Outdoor Man office to take Mike to dinner, with Sarah running in to be with her grandpa.