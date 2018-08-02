‘Last Man Standing’ to Be a Donald Trump-Free Zone, Fox Reveals

Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing will be a Donald Trump-free zone when it makes its Fox debut, according to the network itself.

TV Line reports that, while Allen’s character will continue to share the star’s “conservative viewpoint,” there will not be any specific references to the current sitting U.S. President.

“The producers’ plans are simply not to address whether or not he might be a Trump supporter,” Fox Television Group chairman Gary Newman told the Television Critics Association.

“That could change during the season, but there are no plans at this time,” Newman added. “Clearly he’s a character with a conservative viewpoint.”

Last Man Standing initially spent six seasons on ABC before getting cancelled in 2017. During an interview with The Tribune, Allen opened up abut the cancellation and why it came as “such a shock.”

“This news was right in the middle of us reupping everybody because it was the strongest year we’ve had. We had a full tank of scripts,” Allen shared. “They told us quite late in the game. They waited till the last minute.”

“[The timing] seemed mean. It probably wasn’t, but it just felt mean. It gave anybody on my staff little or no time to find another job. It gave me little or no time to book (other gigs),” he added. “I think they could have told us earlier. They could have told us, ‘This will be your last year, so let’s wrap it up.’ A sudden death like this was a little hard to take, a little hard to process.”

He went on address the rumors that “politics played a role in the decision to cancel Last Man Standing.”

“There’s no way that you’d ever get anybody who made the decision to cop to that. It’s all conjecture,” Allen said. “I can tell you that everything about this television show (that), from my point of view, was important to the television network that had it, they dismissed.”

“The fan base, they dismissed. The fact that it showed great diversity of thought and entertainment, they dismissed,” he went on to say. “That didn’t seem to matter. … I think they made a terrible mistake with a very creative project. It could have done so many things.”

Finally, Allen opened up about why he feels fans really connected with the show.

“We treated religion with respect. We treated the family with respect,” he stated. “People go to church, you know, and we did church stuff. We did stuff about sitting down and having a meal as a family. But we didn’t make a [big] deal about it. We tried to respect and honor some values that seem to be beleaguered.”

Fans can see the new and improved Last Man Standing when season seven debuts on Fox on Sept. 28.

Photo credit: FOX