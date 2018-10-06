‘Last Man Standing’ Cast Teases ‘Surprises’ and ‘Great’ Cameos in Season 7

Last Man Standing is back and better than ever, with some of its cast members teasing exciting surprises and cameos to come.

The show, which has already aired two episodes since being revived on Fox, will be welcoming some surprise guests and changes that fans will probably enjoy more than Mandy Baxter’s recasting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In one episode, Hector [Elizondo] falls in love with a woman, and that’s a really great cameo,” actor Jordan Masterson, who plays Ryan on the series, told Hollywood Life.

Elizondo also teased that there are “wonderful plans afooting.”

“We don’t even know, we just hear murmurings,” he said. “People coming in that you haven’t seen before. There will be ripples on relationships.”

Amanda Fuller, who plays Mike Baxter’s eldest daughter Kristin, revealed to the outlet that she was surprised when the show got revived by Fox after ABC had canceled it in 2017.

“I was shocked, absolutely shocked,” Fuller said. “There was a time after we got canceled, it seemed somebody else was going to pick us up and a few months went by and none of that panned out. Then we had to kind of mourn it, it was kind of ripped away from us out of the blue. We didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. We’re a family, and that part was really hard. Now it’s come back out of the blue, and it’s like no time has passed. It’s very surreal.”

The beloved sitcom will also reportedly toy with the idea of adding a new member to the Baxter family.

As previously reported, executive producer Kevin Abbott said that Mandy (Molly McCook) and her husband, Kyle, will be exploring their desire to get pregnant.

“Mandy and Kyle have been married for a year,” Abbott said during a recent Television Critics Association event. “Now they’re starting to think about having kids, and… you’re always told that the first time you have unprotected sex, you get pregnant. But what if that’s not the case? What if… they’re not having the easiest time getting pregnant?”

Fans of the series are still warming up to the idea of the new Mandy Baxter, after McCook stepped into the role for Molly Ephraim. Ephraim got cast in other projects when the show was canceled, and was unavailable to return to the series once it was revived.

We’ll have to see how the storyline plays out, as Last Man Standing airs new episodes Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.