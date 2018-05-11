‘Last Man on Earth’ Canceled at Fox After 4 Seasons

Fox has cancelled Will Forte‘s Last Man on Earth after four seasons. Sadly, it means that the cliffhanger finale will remain unsolved, reports TVLine.

“To our @lastmanfox family..it’s been an amazing 4yrs, thank you for all the hard work, we love you and will miss seeing you every day! And thank you to our fans who loved and laughed at these ridiculous and lovably flawed characters. @orviv your brain is a national (global?), treasure,” star January Jones wrote on Instagram to confirm the sad news.

Forte thanked fans for their support before the season finale — which turned out to be the series finale — aired.

“Greetings from Ireland! It is with great affection that I invite you to watch the season finale of #LastManOnEarth. And if this turns out to be the end of the road, I can’t tell you how much we’ve appreciated your support over the years. Fingers crossed for season 5. Love, Will,” the Saturday Night Live alum tweeted.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Lesley Goldberg reports that Hulu might be in talks to continue the series.

The Last Man on Earth was created by Forte, who also starred as Phil Miller, a man convinced he was the last man on earth after most of the population is wiped out. As the show develops, he quickly learns he is not, much to his chagrin. Kristen Schaal, Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Mary Steenburgen and Cleopatra Coleman.

The show was never a ratings hit, but earned five Emmy nominations during its run, including two for Forte’s performance. Forte was also nominated for writing the pilot.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the team behind The LEGO Movie and the 21 Jump Street movies, were also producers on the show. They earned an Emmy nomination for directing the pilot.

According to TV Series Finale, the fourth season of Last Man averaged just 1.95 million viewers and a 0.79 18-49 rating. Both were down from the previous season.

Last Man was part of a bloodbath at Fox on Thursday. The Mick and Brooklyn Nine-Nine were also cancelled. New Girl is also ending its seven-season run this year.

