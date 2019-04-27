Larry ‘Flash’ Jenkins, ‘MASH’ Actor, Dead at 63

Actor Larry “Flash” Jenkins, known for several memorable TV and film roles, has died. He was 63.

Deadline reports that Jenkins died on Thursday, with the cause of death believed to be a heart attack. He leaves behind a son named Jeffery.

M*A*S*H fans will remember Jenkins during his brief appearance on the beloved wartime series. He played wounded soldier Corporal North in the Season 7 episode “Preventative Medicine.” As Corporal North, Jenkins was a solider in the OR with shrapnel damage alongside other members of his platoon. It turns out, the men were in battle under Colonel Bingham Lacy (James Wainwright), a heartless leader more focused on his personal career advancement than keeping his men safe.

Jenkins’ character was especially adamant that he not be sent back into Lacy’s unit, describing the colonel as a “maniac.” Lacy eventually stops by the OR to hand the unit Purple Hearts, but North stands up to to him, refusing the honor from the cold-blooded army man.

The M*A*S*H team eventually tricks Lacy into having surgery for appendicitis, sending him home away from battle and keeping North’s fellow platoon members safe.

His big screen work also included memorable supporting appearances in the classic ’80s comedies Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Fletch.

In Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Jenkins played one of the parking attendants that takes Cameron Frye’s (Alan Ruck) dad’s convertible for a joy ride as the boys play hooky around town.

In Fletch, Jenkins played Gummy, one of the homeless men Irwin “Fletch” Fletcher (Chevy Chase) befriends while going undercover to report on a drug operation.

Jenkins also had several regular TV roles in his career, including Wardell Stone on The White Shadow, Lynwood Scott on Bay City Blues and Lyman Whittaker on Finder of Lost Loves. Additionally, he had one-off appearances on Home Improvement, The Shield, Instant Mom, What’s Happening Now!,Quincy M.E., Lou Grant and Making the Grade.

Aside from his acting work, Jenkins founded Flashworks Productions and Gold Coast Productions LLC and served as writer and producer on several films in recent years.

No memorial arrangements have been set as of press time.

Photo Credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images