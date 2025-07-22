Larry David Returning to HBO Following End of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

We promise this is not a Curb Your Enthusiasm bit: Larry David and the Obamas are teaming up for a sketch comedy series on HBO.

Just a year after Curb aired its twelfth and final season, David is teaming up with former President Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground for a series that will poke fun at American history.

The official description says “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion… But then Larry David called.”

Dan Schaffer—the director/screenwriter who, among other things, created the details of Festivus for Seinfeld and directed several of Curb‘s best episodes, including the Seinfeld reunion—will direct and write the series alongside David.

“I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David,” Barack Obama said in a statement.

The first season of the series will run for six episodes and air in 2026. It will feature several returning cast members from Curb and “noteworthy guest stars.”

“Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow,” David said in a statement. “Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm is often considered one of the greatest comedies of all time, alongside David’s other series Seinfeld. All twelve seasons of Curb are streaming now on HBO.