'La Brea': Latest Update on Season 3

The second season of La Brea ended in February, and even amidst the writers' strike, the series is moving forward with Season 3. Variety reports that the mystery drama will return to Australia for the upcoming season, with production relocating to Queensland. There isn't any information on when the series will start filming the third season, but it's likely it will still hold off on filming until after the writers' strike, much like every other TV show.

La Brea's move to Queensland is expected to employ 200 staff and 300 local businesses, pulling in $25.1 million. The news of the relocation comes just after it was announced Mortal Kombat 2 will also film in Queensland after the first film shot in Adelaide, South Australia. It wouldn't be surprising if more projects announce their relocations as well since it sounds like that may be the new thing for the Gold Coast.

While the first two seasons of La Brea were also filmed in Australia, this will be the first time filming has moved to Queensland, as both seasons were mainly shot in Victoria. As of now, the synopsis for La Brea Season 3 is unknown, but it wouldn't be surprising if the storyline changes and takes the group elsewhere or at least drastically changes the plot. It will be interesting to see what happens and if the relocation will have anything to do with any upcoming plots.

According to NBC's fall schedule, La Brea will, unfortunately, be held for midseason, which is definitely a big surprise considering it's aired in the fall the previous two seasons. There isn't much information on the upcoming season, including why NBC decided to do midseason, but it's possible they want to try something new, especially since it doesn't exactly have the same amount of episodes that other shows has. Law & Order: Organized Crime is also being held for midseason, which makes it two shows on NBC that are switching to midseason, which could either be a good or bad thing.

As of now, there isn't any word on when Season 3 of La Brea will premiere, but it's likely NBC will announce premiere dates for midseason, or at least the lineup, within the next few months. Hopefully, we get the premiere date soon, or at least any more information on the third season. Due to the writers' strike, it may take some time, but since Season 3 is definitely coming at some point, it will surely be worth the wait.