Kim Kardashian Weighs in on ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Revival

Kim Kardashian West cannot wait until the premiere of the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter late Tuesday to share excitement for the return of the Fox 1990s teen drama series — set to feature the return of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering — this summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a tweet also sharing the latest teaser for the reboot, Kardashian said she was “ready” for the new six-episode even series, and shared how she felt growing up in the famous Beverly Hills zip code at the time the original show aired.

I am so ready for this! Having a 90210 area code growing up while the show was on literally was everything!!!!!! I cannot wait!!!!!! https://t.co/BniIs9mlDs — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 15, 2019

Fans of the KKW Beauty mogul responded to the tweet sharing their own hopes for the upcoming event series, set to feature the original cast members playing heightened versions of themselves as they attempt to pitch an actual reboot to the beloved series.

“Its gonna be hard watching it without dylan but i am soooo excited for the return,” one fan wrote referring to late actor Luke Perry, who passed away after suffering a stroke in March.

“I’m am so ready for this. This was my favorite shown in High School. Gonna be sad watching it without our resident bad boy Dylan,” another user commented.

This is not the first time Kardashian has been connected to the famous franchise. Kim and Khloé Kardashian famously made a cameo in an episode of The CW’s 90210 reboot in a scene featuring star AnnaLynne McCord. Another fan shared the scene on Twitter.

is this the same show you made a cameo with Khloé? pic.twitter.com/ee7OdQ1jdh — luisjosé. (@narcicismo) May 15, 2019

The official logline for the new show, officially titled BH90210, reads: “Having gone their separate ways since the original series ended 19 years ago, Jason, Jennie, Ian, Gabrielle, Brian and Tori reunite when one of them suggests it’s time to get a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot up and running. But getting it going may make for an even more delicious soap than the reboot itself. What will happen when first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies come back together, as this iconic cast – whom the whole world watched grow up together – attempts to continue from where they left off?”

The series will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.