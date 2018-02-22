Kim Kardashian Starts Watching ‘This Is Us,’ Twitter Prepares Her for Tears

This Is Us may have scored a very famous new fan: Kim Kardashian West.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality took to Twitter on Sunday to let her fans know she was starting the series. She also asked them what they thought of the NBC drama series, which is currently in its second season.

“I’m starting to watch This Is Us,” Kardashian wrote. “Who watches it? Is it good?”

I’m starting to watch This Is Us. Who watches it? Is it good? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2018

Fans soon began flooding into the replies with their thoughts on the show. Most told her it was a good show, but she should definitely prepare for the tears to start flowing.

“Kim, it’s sooooo good!” fan Dylan Purcell wrote. “Grab some tissues!”

Another fan added, “Kim, girl, it’s life changing.”

Kim it’s sooooo good! Grab some tissues! — Dylan Purcell (@PurcellDylan) February 22, 2018

Yes Kim. I think you’ll really like Randall. — chris cole (@ChrisCole95) February 22, 2018

Kim girl it’s life changing — Abby (@_shepdawg) February 22, 2018

While you may think this is the first time This Is Us and the Kardashians have crossed paths, you would be wrong.

In the show’s season 2 premiere, character Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) and his girlfriend Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) talked about the family family during a phone call. Sophie was sad she missed out on an opportunity to meet one of the Kardashians, but Kevin assures her another chance will come.

“The Kardashians aren’t going anywhere. They’re like gremlins,” Kevin said. “By next week, there’ll be, like, a bazillion more of ’em.”

While that was a humorous line on its own, it became a viral moment when news that Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian and half-sister Kylie Jenner were each expecting babies. Kim was also expecting a child via a surrogate at the time.

For those wanting to tune in with Kim, This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, with past episodes streaming on Hulu.

As for Kim, she can been seen each week on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The E! reality series airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.