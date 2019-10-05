‘Killing Eve’ Renewed for Season 3 at BBC America

Killing Eve, the acclaimed BBC America drama Sandra Oh, was renewed for a third season on Monday, and will have a new showrunner.

AMC Entertainment Networks President Sarah Barnett made the announcement at the AMC Networks summit in New York, reports Variety. She confirmed Suzanne Heathcote, who served as a writer on Fear the Walking Dead, will take over as showrunner from Emerald Fennell.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We love having this show and the brilliant Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw on our networks,” Barnett said Monday. “Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emerald Fennell have delivered two addictively entertaining seasons.”

She continued, “As we did last year, we’re renewing Killing Eve right out of the gate, now with Suzanne Heathcote as lead writer, as a sign of confidence – we adore this show as much as our fans do. Killing Eve doesn’t do anything in a templated way; we love giving opportunity to three genius women to make their mark.”

“It’s been such an exciting year for me on Killing Eve,” Fennell added, reports TVLine. “I think it’s cool that this tradition has been built into this untraditional show. Inheriting some of Phoebe’s characters was a treat – I can’t wait to see what Suzanne does next.”

Killing Eve is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings and was developed for television by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The first season debuted on BBC America in the U.S., then season 2 will be simulcast on both BBC America and AMC. Season 1 is now available on Hulu.

In Killing Eve, Oh stars as Eve Polastri, an MI5 officer tracking down the killer Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer. Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sean Delaney, Kim Bodina, Nina Sosanya and Edward Bluemel also star.

Oh won a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama and earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress. Waller-Bridge was also nominated for a writing Emmy and the show was nominated for the Best Drama Series Golden Globe.

The renewal announcement was made just hours after the second season debuted Sunday with its first simulcast on its home network BBC America and The Walking Dead home AMC . Fennell told TVLine the new season picked up just 30 seconds after Season 1 ended.

“The obvious route was to have picked up six months later, when everyone was healed and everything was back to normal and reset,” Fennell said. However, “something’s happened here, and it’s going to change everything. So it gave us an opportunity this season to keep everything we love about the show, but also take it sort of further and deeper and darker.”

As for Oh, she said her character is now in a much darker place for the new episodes.

“She’s in this incredibly guilt-laden [state of mind]: ‘I’m going to be in a lot of trouble, and what does that mean to me, and how do I hold that and not tell Niko, and how do I try to be normal?’” Oh said. “She’s not realizing yet that she can never go back to how her life was.”

Killing Eve airs on BBC America and AMC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.