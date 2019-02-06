‘Killing Eve’ Cast: Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and More Star in Thriller Series

After an award-winning and critically praised first season, Killing Eve is aiming to take the spot of cable TV’s next big drama series.

The cat-and-mouse story about desk-bound MI5 officer Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and her fascination with psychopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) has become a crown jewel for prestige TV lovers since it premiere in early 2018.

The show will hit new heights for its second season, when it is set to air on both its home network BBC America and on AMC, giving it the potential of gaining massive popularity.

As we prepare for the Season 2 premiere — Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu — get to know the cast of characters of Killing Eve.

Sandra Oh

Oh has had many standout roles in her career, but Eve Polastri is the role she was always meant to play. In the drama series, Oh plays the MI5 officer who becomes obsessed with a notorious assassin.

Equal parts dramatic and comedic, Oh — who famously also played the role of Cristina Yang in the first ten seasons of Grey’s Anatomy — has garnered massive praise, including an Emmy nomination, and wins at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors’ Guild Awards.

Jodie Comer

While her performance as the sociopathic assassin has been almost unfairly snubbed by awards, Comer’s breakout role as Villanelle/ Oksana Astankova is one of the best parts of the whole series.

The series depends on the Eve and Villanelle’s mutual obsession for one another, and the lengths they both take to stop the other from achieving their goals. Hopefully next year’s awards season does not erase Comer’s amazing performance if it’s even half as good in Season 2 as it was in the first.

Comer is also known for roles such as Chloe Gemell in My Mad Fat Diary, Ivy Moxam in the BBC Three miniseries Thirteen, Kate Parks in Doctor Foster and Elizabeth of York in the miniseries The White Princess.

Fiona Shaw

Shaw plays Carolyn Masters, the head of the Russia Section at MI6, who hires Eve to lead the task force in charge of hunting Villanelle.

The award winning actress is known for much more than her stint as Aunt Petunia in the Harry Potter series. More recently the actress had roles in the movies Lizzie, Colette and on BBC series Mrs. Wilson.

Darren Boyd

Boyd played the role of Frank Haleton, Eve’s supervisor at MI5 during the first season of the series.

At times a frustrating character, Frank provided some light comedy to the otherwise dark series and the way his storyline gets wrapped up near the end of the season is a highlight of the first eight episodes.

The actor is most prominently known in the U.K. for his starring role in the Sky 1 series Spy, for which he won a BAFTA award.

Owen McDonnell

Niko Polastri (Owen McDonnell) is Eve’s clueless husband and a teacher. The relationship between Eve and her husband largely takes a backseat to that of her and Villanelle.

One of the highlights of the first season happens in the first episode, when Eve explains to her husband in detail how she would kill him and dispose of the body if she ever was forced to do it.

McDonnell is best known for playing Garda Sergent Jack Driscoll in Irish television drama, Single-Handed.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste

Howell-Baptiste is showing up in more and more noteworthy shows, and her role as Eve Polastri’s assistant Elena Felton is no exception. Elena joins Eve on her new mission and is there for many of the first season’s most tense-filled moments.

The actress also played a prominent role in the third season of The Good Place, which set up her possible return for the already set fourth season in fall 2019. Howell-Baptiste has also appeared on House of Lies, LOVE, Downward Dog and recently joined the cast of the upcoming Veronica Mars reboot on Hulu.

Sean Delaney

A relative newcomer, Sean Delaney plays the role of MI6 expert hacker Kenny Stowton. The member of Eve’s team helps with surveillance and analysis, and provides some punchlines in Season 1.

This is Delaney’s first big television role, though he was also a cast member in the 2016 series Midsomer Murders.

David Haig

If there is one relationship that could compete with that of Eve and Villanelle, it is Eve and Bill Pargrave (Haig).

The MI5 associate comes on to Eve’s taskforce and has a very strong professional relationship with her that sadly comes to an abrupt end before many fans were ready.

The English actor has made his mark in British theater roles, as well as in some movie roles including on Two Weeks Notice, Florence Foster Jenkins and the miniseries The Witness for the Prosecution.

Kim Bodnia

Is Konstantin Vasiliev (Kim Bodnia) anyone else’s secret favorite on the show?

Konstantin is Villanelle’s shady handler, who sometimes seems to really care about her well-being, while also remains afraid for his own safety. Despite his obviously villainous nature, Konstantin ends up showing some heart during the first season.

The Danish actor is well known internationally for his rile as police detective Martin Rodhe in the Scandinavian crime drama series, The Bridge. The actor also played the role of Franz Danzinger in the 2016 film Hostages.

Ready for Season 2? Killing Eve premieres Sunday, April 7 on BBC America and AMC.