Kids Choice Awards 2019 Nominees Revealed

The nominations for this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are out, and some big names stand a chance of earning an orange blimp this year.
The Kids’ Choice Awards are rounding out a big award show season in 2019. As always, the show recognizes Nickelodeon viewers’ favorites in movies, TV, music and online entertainment. The show is generally full of pranks, skits and Nickelodeon’s signature green slime.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The 32nd Annual Kids’ Choice Awards will be hosted by D.J. Khaled. The hip-hop artist will hold the stage as a medley of stars stop by in the hopes of scoring an award. Khaled posted a selfie video about his role after it was announced on Tuesday.
“Secure the bag alert!” he said. “The biggest party of the year is about to go up. That’s right, March 23, I’m your host. Father of Asahd, DJ Khaled, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, I’ll see you soon.”
Along with the news about Khaled came the long list of this year’s nominees. Here is a look at the honorees at the KCAs, which will air live on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET.
Favorite Movie
Aquaman
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Mary Poppins Returns
The Kissing Booth
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Favorite Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman – T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther
Chris Evans – Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War
Chris Hemsworth Thor, Avengers: Infinity War
Dwayne Johnson – Will Sawyer, Skyscraper
Jason Momoa – Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman
Noah Centineo – Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Favorite Movie Actress
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns
Joey King Shelly – “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth
Lupita Nyong’o – Nakia, Black Panther
Rihanna – Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8
Scarlett Johansson – Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War
Zoe Saldana – Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War
Favorite Superhero
Chadwick Boseman – T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther
Chris Evans – Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War
Chris Hemsworth – Thor, Avengers: Infinity War
Jason Momoa – Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman
Robert Downey Jr. – Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War
Scarlett Johansson – Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt – Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Danai Gurira – Okoye, Black Panther
Dwayne Johnson – Will Sawyer, Skyscraper
Emilia Clarke – Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story
Michael B. Jordan – Adonis Johnson, Creed II
Zoe Saldana – Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War
Favorite Animated Movie
The Grinch
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Incredibles 2
Peter Rabbit
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler – Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Andy Samberg – Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Benedict Cumberbatch – Grinch, The Grinch
Channing Tatum – Migo, Smallfoot
James Corden – Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit
Shameik Moore – Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Gal Gadot – Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet
Hailee Steinfeld – Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Kristen Bell – Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies
Selena Gomez – Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Yara Shahidi – Brenda, Smallfoot
Zendaya – Meechee, Smallfoot
Favorite Funny TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
BUNK’D
Fuller House
Henry Danger
Modern Family
Raven’s Home
Favorite TV Drama
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Flash
Riverdale
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Favorite Female TV Star
Candace Cameron Bure – DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House
Kaley Cuoco – Penny, The Big Bang Theory
Millie Bobby Brown – Eleven, Stranger Things
Peyton Elizabeth Lee – Andi Mack, Andi Mack
Raven-Symone – Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home
Zendaya – K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover
Favorite Male TV Star
Caleb McLaughlin – Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things
Grant Gustin – Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash
Jace Norman – Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger
Jim Parsons – Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory
Karan Brar – Ravi Ross, BUNK’D
Neil Patrick Harris – Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events
Favorite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Beyonce
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Reality Show
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
American Ninja Warrior
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors
Double Dare
The Voice
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres – Ellen’s Game of Games
Kevin Hart – TKO: Total Knock Out
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers – Double Dare
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa – Lip Sync Battle Shorties
Ryan Seacrest – American Idol
Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent
Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel – America’s Got Talent
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie – American Idol
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba – Dancing with the Stars
Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor – THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton – The Voice
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO – World of Dance
Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
Favorite Song
“Delicate” – Taylor Swift
“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes
“In My Feelings” – Drake
“Natural” – Imagine Dragons
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“Youngblood” – 5 Seconds of Summer
Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone
Favorite Collaboration
“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B
“Happier” – Marshmello, featuring Bastille
“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line
“No Brainer” – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo
“SICKO MODE” – Travis Scott, featuring Drake
Favorite Social Music Star
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa
Max & Harvey
Why Don’t We
Favorite Global Music Star
Africa: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe: David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift
Latin America: J Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019
LEGO® The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
Super Mario Party™
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview
Favorite Gamer
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf
How Do You Want to Help
Help People in Need (homes, food, & more)
Help Schools (supplies, STEM, & more)
Help the Environment (clean water, recycling, & more)
Help Animals (rescue, wildlife, & more)
Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, respect, & more)