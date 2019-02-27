Kids Choice Awards 2019 Nominees Revealed

The nominations for this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are out, and some big names stand a chance of earning an orange blimp this year.

The Kids’ Choice Awards are rounding out a big award show season in 2019. As always, the show recognizes Nickelodeon viewers’ favorites in movies, TV, music and online entertainment. The show is generally full of pranks, skits and Nickelodeon’s signature green slime.

The 32nd Annual Kids’ Choice Awards will be hosted by D.J. Khaled. The hip-hop artist will hold the stage as a medley of stars stop by in the hopes of scoring an award. Khaled posted a selfie video about his role after it was announced on Tuesday.

“Secure the bag alert!” he said. “The biggest party of the year is about to go up. That’s right, March 23, I’m your host. Father of Asahd, DJ Khaled, Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, I’ll see you soon.”

Along with the news about Khaled came the long list of this year’s nominees. Here is a look at the honorees at the KCAs, which will air live on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Favorite Movie

Aquaman



Avengers: Infinity War



Black Panther



Mary Poppins Returns



The Kissing Booth



To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Favorite Movie Actor

Chadwick Boseman – T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther

Chris Evans – Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Hemsworth Thor, Avengers: Infinity War

Dwayne Johnson – Will Sawyer, Skyscraper

Jason Momoa – Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman

Noah Centineo – Peter Kavinsky, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Favorite Movie Actress

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins, Mary Poppins Returns

Joey King Shelly – “Elle” Evans, The Kissing Booth

Lupita Nyong’o – Nakia, Black Panther

Rihanna – Nine Ball, Ocean’s 8

Scarlett Johansson – Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War

Zoe Saldana – Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War

Favorite Superhero

Chadwick Boseman – T’Challa/Black Panther, Black Panther

Chris Evans – Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Hemsworth – Thor, Avengers: Infinity War

Jason Momoa – Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Aquaman

Robert Downey Jr. – Tony Stark/Iron Man, Avengers: Infinity War

Scarlett Johansson – Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Infinity War

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Chris Pratt – Owen Grady, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Danai Gurira – Okoye, Black Panther

Dwayne Johnson – Will Sawyer, Skyscraper

Emilia Clarke – Qi’ra, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Michael B. Jordan – Adonis Johnson, Creed II

Zoe Saldana – Gamora, Avengers: Infinity War

Favorite Animated Movie

The Grinch



Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation



Incredibles 2



Peter Rabbit



Ralph Breaks the Internet



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie

Adam Sandler – Dracula, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Andy Samberg – Johnny, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Benedict Cumberbatch – Grinch, The Grinch

Channing Tatum – Migo, Smallfoot

James Corden – Peter Rabbit, Peter Rabbit

Shameik Moore – Miles Morales/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie

Gal Gadot – Shank, Ralph Breaks the Internet

Hailee Steinfeld – Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Kristen Bell – Jade Wilson, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies

Selena Gomez – Mavis, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

Yara Shahidi – Brenda, Smallfoot

Zendaya – Meechee, Smallfoot

Favorite Funny TV Show

The Big Bang Theory

BUNK’D

Fuller House



Henry Danger



Modern Family



Raven’s Home

Favorite TV Drama

A Series of Unfortunate Events



Chilling Adventures of Sabrina



The Flash



Riverdale



Stranger Things



The Walking Dead

Favorite Female TV Star

Candace Cameron Bure – DJ Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House

Kaley Cuoco – Penny, The Big Bang Theory

Millie Bobby Brown – Eleven, Stranger Things

Peyton Elizabeth Lee – Andi Mack, Andi Mack

Raven-Symone – Raven Baxter, Raven’s Home

Zendaya – K.C. Cooper, K.C. Undercover

Favorite Male TV Star

Caleb McLaughlin – Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things

Grant Gustin – Barry Allen/The Flash, The Flash

Jace Norman – Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger

Jim Parsons – Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory

Karan Brar – Ravi Ross, BUNK’D

Neil Patrick Harris – Count Olaf, A Series of Unfortunate Events

Favorite Music Group

The Chainsmokers

Fall Out Boy

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

Favorite Male Artist

Bruno Mars

DJ Khaled

Drake

Justin Timberlake

Luke Bryan

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Beyonce

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Got Talent



American Idol



American Ninja Warrior



Dancing with the Stars: Juniors



Double Dare



The Voice

Favorite TV Host

Ellen DeGeneres – Ellen’s Game of Games

Kevin Hart – TKO: Total Knock Out

Liza Koshy & Marc Summers – Double Dare

Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa – Lip Sync Battle Shorties

Ryan Seacrest – American Idol

Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent

Favorite TV Judges

Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel – America’s Got Talent

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie – American Idol

Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba – Dancing with the Stars

Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor – THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton – The Voice

Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO – World of Dance

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks



The Boss Baby: Back in Business



The Loud House



Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles



SpongeBob SquarePants



Teen Titans Go!

Favorite Song

“Delicate” – Taylor Swift

“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

“In My Feelings” – Drake

“Natural” – Imagine Dragons

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“Youngblood” – 5 Seconds of Summer

Favorite Breakout Artist

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dan + Shay

Juice WRLD

Kane Brown

Post Malone

Favorite Collaboration

“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B

“Happier” – Marshmello, featuring Bastille

“I Like It” – Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line

“No Brainer” – DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo

“SICKO MODE” – Travis Scott, featuring Drake

Favorite Social Music Star

Baby Ariel

Chloe x Halle

Jack & Jack

JoJo Siwa

Max & Harvey

Why Don’t We

Favorite Global Music Star

Africa: Davido

Asia: BLACKPINK

Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan

Europe: David Guetta

North America: Taylor Swift

Latin America: J Balvin

United Kingdom: HRVY

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2019

LEGO® The Incredibles



Marvel’s Spider-Man

Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate

Super Mario Party™

Favorite Social Star

David Dobrik

Emma Chamberlain

Guava Juice

Lilly Singh

Miranda Sings

Ryan ToysReview

Favorite Gamer

DanTDM

Jacksepticeye

Markiplier

Ninja

PopularMMOs

SSSniperWolf

How Do You Want to Help

Help People in Need (homes, food, & more)

Help Schools (supplies, STEM, & more)

Help the Environment (clean water, recycling, & more)

Help Animals (rescue, wildlife, & more)

Help Prevent Bullying (positivity, respect, & more)