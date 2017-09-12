First Photos From ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Season 2 Released

While Kevin might be able to wait, fans are getting impatient waiting for the second season of the popular CBS sitcom to premiere. Fortunately, the network has finally released the first look at Kevin Can Wait Season 2, and things are much different than you remember.

Check Out the Kevin Can Wait Season 2 Premiere Photos Here

Videos by PopCulture.com

As you probably know, Kevin Can Wait went through a major change this offseason. Erinn Hayes’ Donna, Kevin’s wife on the series, has been killed off, and Leah Remini‘s Vanessa has been upped to series regular status.

The death of his wife will surely affect Kevin when the new season rolls around, but the first photos show that he’s certainly moving forward with his life.

In addition to the images, CBS released the synopses for the first two episodes of Kevin Can Wait this season, and it looks like the main character will struggle with being a single dad.

You can read both episode synopses below.

“Civil Ceremony” – Kendra and Chale must get married immediately when the Gables learn that he is about to be deported. As Kevin Chases down Father Phillip (Jim Breuer) to officiate the ceremony, Vanessa helps Kendra put together the last-minute affair.

“Business Unusual” – Overwhelmed by Kevin’s helicopter parenting, Kendra tricks him into taking a job at Vanessa’s new private security company.

Kevin Can Wait will return to CBS for its second season on Monday, September 25 at 9 p.m. ET.