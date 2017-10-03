Leah Remini’s Real-Life Husband Just Guest Starred on ‘Kevin Can Wait’

(Warning: Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Kevin Can Wait)

In Monday’s new episode of Kevin Can Wait, Kevin was convinced to get back to work following Donna’s death. This meant, once again, getting roped in with his former partner, Vanessa (Leah Remini).

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since Vanessa is now a main character on the show, fans are getting to learn a little more about her backstory. This means getting a little more of a glimpse into her life behind the scenes.

During the episode, Kevin went to do some work with Vanessa’s private security company, where he ran into none other than Angelo Pagan, the real-life husband of Leah Remini.

Vanessa had a job for Kevin and it involved serving a man divorce papers. He didn’t want to split from his wife so he had been avoiding Vanessa for quite a while.

One Kevin got involved, he pretended to be a jogger and tried to run with the man. As the man being investigated got up from tying his shoe, you could tell that it was Pagan.

Later on, Kevin discovered that Pagan’s character worked at the Funland, the local theme park, and the duo went to serve him there.

Pagan and Remini are usually tight-knit when the cameras aren’t rolling, so it was fun to watch her chase after him throughout tonight’s episode.

Kevin Can Wait airs new episodes on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.