‘Kevin Can Wait’ Canceled at CBS After 2 Seasons

Kevin James’ Kevin Can Wait, which infamously killed off Erinn Hayes’ character to replace her with Leah Remini, has been canceled. The show lasted two seasons on CBS.

Executive producer Andy Fickman confirmed the news on Instagram.

“Well folks that sadly is a series wrap on Kevin Can Wait,” Fickman wrote. “So proud of what we did and this remarkable and talented Cast, Writers & Crew. Also a special thanks to the amazing people of Long Island who welcomed us with open hearts! Onward to the next exciting adventures but will carry treasured memories of KCW with me!”

As Deadline points out, Kevin Can Wait‘s cancellation comes as CBS is planning to change-up its Monday schedule. The only Monday series renewed was Man With A Plan, while Superior Donuts and Scorpion joined Kevin on the chopping block.

Kevin was one of CBS’ top shows until the producers made the shocking decision to let Hayes go before the start of season two. The show’s first season ended with a King of Queens reunion with Remini, which led producers to think fans wanted to see James and Remini together again. But the decision backfired, with fans frequently complaining about Hayes’ departure on social media. Ratings took a nosedive, and the show suddenly found itself on the bubble.

The show also lost co-creator and showrunner Bruce Helford in the middle of season two. Helford jumped ship to join ABC’s Roseanne revival, having worked on the original series as an executive producer.

Kevin starred James as Kevin Gable, a newly-retired police officer who decides to start a new career with the support of his wife Donna (Hayes) and their three children, Kendra (Taylor Spreitler), Sara (Mary-Charles Jones) and Jack (James DiGiacomo). The dynamic of the series changed significantly after Donna’s death, as Kevin was now a single dad. Remini co-starred as Vanessa, Kevin’s business partner, in season two.

The series was produced with Sony TV, likely one of the reasons for canceling the show as networks have been prioritizing more in-house shows for next season. Man With A Plan, which stars Matt LeBlanc, is wholly-produced by CBS TV, which gave it a leg-up on being renewed.

Viewers on Twitter were not surprised by Kevin Can Wait‘s cancellation.

“I knew #KevinCanWait was gonna get cancelled after Season Two. There was way too many changes plus shading stuff going on behind the scenes. @KevinJames is snake and I’m glad this failed. DON’T fix what ain’t broken, genius. Good riddance,” one former fan wrote.

