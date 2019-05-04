Kentucky Derby: NBC’s Dylan Dreyer Botched Saying Denver Broncos While Interviewing Von Miller

During NBC’s wall-to-wall Kentucky Derby coverage, Today Show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer had a slip of the tongue while trying to introduce Denver Broncos linebacker and former Dancing With The Stars contestant Von Miller.

Dreyer mistakingly said “Denvo Broncers,” a mistake that did not go unnoticed by the Twitter populace.

“Never heard of the Denvo Broncers,” one person wrote, alongside a video of the mistake.

“Von Miller linebacker for the Denvo Broncers. #kentuckyderby coverage at its best,” another tweeted.

“[Dreyer] just accidentally said, ‘Denvo Broncers’ instead of ‘Denver Broncos,’ and it was the cutest thing ever,” another viewer wrote.

“Who the heck are the ‘Denville Bronkers’? Is that a European expansion team?” one person asked Dreyer.

Dreyer, 37, took the mistake in stride though, joking about it on Twitter. She retweeted one of the videos, adding, “Starting off our broadcast strong!!”

Of course, there is no real team called the “Broncers.” Miller is a star linebacker for the Denver Broncos, winning Super Bowl 50 and was named Super Bowl MVP. The 30-year-old was the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft and is a seven-time Pro Bowler. He also took part in Dancing With The Stars Season 22 in 2016.

As for Dreyer, the New Jersey native joined the Today Show and NBC News in 2012 after working at NBC’s former Boston affiliate WHDH. She is the weekend meteorologist and Orange Room anchor for Weekend Today and often fills in for Al Roker and Carson Daly during the week.

The past few weeks have been difficult for Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, who chose to share their story of a miscarriage and secondary infertility last month. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old Calvin.

“So many women are going through their own fertility issues, and I want to open up the conversation to get us all talking instead of sneaking onto that baby chat room and scrolling endlessly through the comments hoping to stumble upon someone going through a similar situation as us,” Dreyer wrote on Today.com. “Well, here I am, putting myself out there, and maybe it will give just one other woman the motivation to keep plugging along.”

In another blog post, Dreyer wrote about feeling overwhelmed and worrying about too many things at once.

“Can you relate to being overwhelmed? That feeling of having too much to keep track of?” Dreyer wrote Thursday. “I rattle off to Brian the hundreds of things swirling around in my head. He’s my reminder to just focus on one thing at a time. And half the time, so much is out of our hands, you just have to deal with it. Everything else will fall into place. Right?”

The Kentucky Derby kicks off at 6:50 p.m. ET on NBC.

