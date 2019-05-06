Kendra Wilkinson Thinks Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ Sex Scene Proves Why People Should Stay Celibate

Kendra Wilkinson chimed in on the latest Game of Thrones episode, joking that the sex scene between Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister was proof people should stay celibate.

In “The Last of the Starks,” Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) had sex after celebrating the victory over the Night King in the Battle of Winterfell. Later, Jaime got up to leave Winterfell to rejoin his sister, the evil Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) in King’s Landing.

Uncharacteristically, Brienne showed some emotion as she begged Jaime not to go back because he is a good man. Jaime disagreed, reminding her of all the terrible things he has done in Cersei’s name and how he always goes back to her. He then left, leaving Brienne distraught.

According to Wilkinson, this scene is proof that sex can change someone.

Yep. Powerful scene too. I felt that one big time. https://t.co/5s5o2HgFKC — Kendra Wilkinson (@KendraWilkinson) May 6, 2019

“There was one scene last night that proves sex f–s you up,” the former reality TV star joked. “Brienne!! Crying and begging Jaime to stay after sex. Before that she wouldn’t give a f– like a bad ass Knight she is.”

Wilkinson’s followers agreed with her, sharing their thoughts on the emotional scene.

“So true, AND if the sex is good someone is getting feelings lol,” one person wrote.

“Jaime’s still crying for that Cersei action though. Dummy,” another wrote, referring to Jaime’s past sexual relationship with his twin sister.

“Welllll you [gotta] give her a bit of a break she was a Virgin,” another wrote.

One fan also reminded Wilkinson that sex made Gendry (Joe Dempsie) propose to Arya (Maisie Williams), proof he completely forgot who Arya is. In their “Last of the Starks” scene, Arya rejected Gendry, noting that she does not have the personality to be a lady.

“Gendry wouldn’t have proposed to Arya- because he knows she would never want to be a lady, but since they had sex- boom he forgets who she is as a person,” the fan wrote.

“Yep. Powerful scene too. I felt that one big time,” Wilkinson replied.

In a post-show interview with Entertainment Weekly, Christie said she was upset that Brienne lost Jaime after their big moment together.

“I was so upset for her,” Christie said. “I know it’s just a character and I’m an actor who’s lucky to do her job. It’s so heartbreaking. But it’s life isn’t it? Life is heartbreaking. I never assumed they would be together. I didn’t think that would happen. And now I can feel a million hearts breaking.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. There are only two episodes left.

