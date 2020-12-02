Ken Jeong and Joel McHale to Replace Steve Harvey as Co-Hosts of Fox's New Year's Eve Countdown Special

✖

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale have been announced as the new co-hosts of Fox's New Year's Eve countdown special, replacing Steve Harvey. According to TV Line, the former Community co-stars will host a new version of the network's NYE TV event, which Harvey previously hosted since 2017. The current "working title" for the special is Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021.

The Fox News Years Eve special will broadcast live from Los Angeles, and run for a total of three-and-a-half hours. The first portion of the show with air from 8 p.m. ET to 10 pm ET, and then will continue from 11 p.m. ET to 12:30 a.m. ET. The special will take time to acknowledge all "the highs and lows of 2020," as well as shine a spotlight on "those that helped to make the world a better place this past year." There will be celebrity guests and musical performances, but those are being held for an announcement at a later date.

Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Entertainment, issued a statement on the special and explained why Jeong and McHale were their choices for co-hosts. "Ken and Joel together are one of the funniest duos out there," he said. "These two have been toasting and roasting each other on national television for years, so they were the perfect pair to ring in the New Year. Also, we love Ken so much, we wanted to squeeze in three more hours of him before the New Year!"

I wanted to do this with someone I love and respect. Instead I got @joelmchale. pic.twitter.com/ttdIumzbDW — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) December 2, 2020

Jeong and McHale spent six seasons together on Community, which first aired on NBC and then moved to Yahoo! Screen for Season 6. A viral movement emerged for the show to get "six seasons and a movie," but so far no official word has emerged regarding the status of a Community film. Recently, McHale sat down for an exclusive interview with PopCulture @ Home and shared his thoughts on the matter.

"I could never guess like where [creator Dan Harmon's] brain would go, and I would never. They asked my character what he was doing [during the virtual reunion]. I was like, 'He's probably with Elroy [Keith David] doing 'Hard Drive and Wingman' — the fake television show that we did in Season 6," McHale said. "I know that there's obviously interest, if Donald's into it, obviously that really helps. And if Dan's into it, then eventually when the script gets written […] I don't know if the deal will be made before the script […], but I'll be there in a New York minute to do it."

