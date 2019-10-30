Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Are Going ‘Viral’ and Getting ‘Outrageous’ for Halloween: Watch the Trailer

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have big plans for their Halloween show this year. Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan will review some of their best Halloween costumes ever. The special is being called Live‘s Best Halloween Show Ever: Viral Edition.

Fans will get a big treat on this year’s Halloween episode of Live. In a trailer published by PEOPLE, the two prepare to revisit some of their best Halloween costumes ever. Fans are even invited to vote on their favorite ahead of time to help determine who is the winner in a costume contest years in the making.

Ripa and Seacrest are also combining this year’s most viral trends into one outlandish episode, from candid moments to over-the-top performances. The trailer finds them both dressed in Breaking Bad bodysuits in honor of the series’ reboot movie this year. Of course, they are not quite as serious as the meth-cooking duo on that show.

There are several big celebrity guests slated for this episode as well. Ripa and Seacrest will be joined by Jimmy Fallon, Josh Groban, Liza Koshy and Kal Penn, all of whom will be in their own Halloween costumes for the interviews. Meanwhile, Property Brothers‘ Drew and Jonathan Scott are expected to offer a “spooky” take on this year’s reality TV lineup.

There are a lot of plans for this episode. We will reportedly also see classic horror movie monsters on set, attempting some of the strangest Internet challenges out there today. As always, Ripa and Seacrest will be in costume, and the audience will be as well. Whoever wears the best costume in the live crowd will win the on-set contest.

Finally, viewers at home are invited to get in on the fun as well. Live is hosting a Halloween Boxtume Contest, where viewers are challenged to make a costume out of boxes and send a photo in for consideration. The best “boxtume” will win a $5,000 Amazon gift card, along with a year’s subscription to Amazon Prime.

In the lead-up to the show, fans are encouraged to visit the Live YouTube channel as well. There, they can vote on their favorite Halloween costume from years past. The options are broken up into separate playlists, and users simply have to “like” their favorite to cast a vote. The results will be tabulated on air.



Live with Kelly and Ryan airs on weekdays at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.