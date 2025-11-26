Kelly Ripa Gives Update on Slow-Moving ‘All My Children’ Reboot

Kelly Ripa wants the All My Children reboot to happen, but at this point, she says it’s not up to her. She revealed in 2020 that a reboot was in the works.

Since then, fans of the beloved soap opera have been wondering what’s taking so long for things to get rolling. She says she’s done all that she could to help push things along.

“We’ve been working on it for so long,” Ripa said on the November 25 episode of the Soapy podcast after announcing the reboot alongside her former co-star and husband, Mark Consuelos, five years ago. “It’s really out of our hands. It’s in other people’s hands.”

She continued: “It’s funny, it’s like one of those things where you get something off the ground and then, oh, there’s corporate structuring, there’s new management. And then the project falls down, and then there’s like renewed interest, and then, oh, the person championing this was let go, and you’re like, ‘Oh, no.’ So it’s like one of these things that has never gone away.”

Despite her successful talk show and running her household and other businesses, she says doing the reboot was a no-brainer. When asked why she wanted to return, she explained, “Because we love soaps. I think it’s the greatest thing for actors to have.”

She says All My Children set the tone for her career and taught her dedication. “I found that I’m a better employee in every aspect of my life because I worked on a soap opera,” she shared. “Because a soap opera gave me a foundation of how to act if you want longevity in this business.”

Ripa added, “It’s not rocket science. Be on time. Be courteous. Thank people. Be appreciative. Be neat. Be disciplined. Having said that, I was still a terrible actor, but I tried.”