‘Nashville’ Adds Katrina Norman as New Character for Season 5

Another new face is coming to Nashville.

Taste of Country reports that Katrina Norman has been cast on the CMT drama in a recurring role for the remainder of the season. Norman is playing Polly, described as “a stunning, authentic and confident road manager for a popular musician.”

Norman has appeared in a variety of television shows, including roles on Criminal Minds, The Vampire Diaries, Castle and Victorious. She has also appeared in films like 17 Again, Burlesque and No Strings Attached.

Nashville’s fifth season has seen a number of additions to the cast. Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday joined the show in March. Bilson previously worked with fellow Nashville cast mate, Chris Carmack on The O.C., while Doubleday previously starred as Rhonda Lyon on Fox’s Empire.

Big Little Lies actor Jeff Nording also joined the cast of Nashville as record label owner Brad Maitland this season.

Nashville, which was cancelled by ABC, has seen a rise in ratings since moving to CMT and has already been renewed for season 6. The mid-season premiere of the show aired June 1.

Photo Credit: Katrina Norman