Kathie Lee Gifford’s Twitter Feed Is on Fire Right Now

Matt Lauer’s surprising firing from NBC has his Today co-hosts coping in a variety of ways. For Kathie Lee Gifford, that means praying and tweeting.

Gifford’s Twitter account has been flooded with retweets since the network revealed that Lauer was terminated on Wednesday morning following an accusation of “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

While she has only posted one original message, the Kathie Lee and Hoda host’s feed expresses her feelings pretty clearly.

It is good to give thanks to the LORD, and to sing praises to Your name, O MOST HIGH; to declare Your lovingkindness in the morning, and Your faithfulness every night. Psalm 92:1-2 — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) November 29, 2017

Thoughts are with you and the team this morning upon the news of one of your own colleagues. This “reckoning” as @SavannahGuthrie says is real, but it hurts for so many – the courageous and the information receivers. — Anne Marie Petersen (@ampetersen) November 29, 2017

As Christians we are supposed to forgive .. the Lord will handle those that do wrong.. but God does for give all that repent and turn from sin and start living for Christ and not of this world — Patty willis (@Pattywi82724571) November 29, 2017

Forgiveness > Judgement

That’s the beginning to true restoration and healing. I love that you walk out what you believe, @KathieLGifford! — Terra Reeves (@TerraReeves_) November 29, 2017

Gifford’s talk show with Hoda Kotb airs at the 10 a.m. hour of Today, so the normally upbeat duo were able to offer their thoughts on the somber situation following the announcement.

The host got surprisingly personal in her response, likening Lauer’s alleged sexual misconduct to her late husband Frank Gifford’s infidelity.

“When I found out that my husband betrayed me, you question your own judgment. You say, ‘Was everything a lie?’ And I think we have to fight against that.”

She said she texted Lauer Wednesday morning to say “I adore you,” and Kotb shared the same sentiment.

“No person is perfect in this world,” Gifford said. “Nobody is. We’ve all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God, is what scripture says. And what we need now is forgiveness, and we need mercy for one another.”

More than “taunts and uglyness,” Gifford — an openly spiritual advocate — urges people to pray for healing.

“I send out my love right now to the person — whoever it is — that came forward. May God heal that person,” she said. “I send it to Matt, and his children and his wife. May God bless that family and heal.”

Lauer’s accuser has not come forward in the public, but reports from insiders say the incident in question may have occurred during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. NBC Chairman Andy Lack also suggests there may be more victims, writing in a statement that executives have “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”