Katey Sagal Confirms ‘The Conners’ Return With Photo on Iconic ‘Roseanne’ Couch

Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal will be back on ABC‘s The Conners. The actress broke the news herself on Twitter, confirming she will reprise her role as Louise, a former classmate of Dan Conner’s who returned to Lanford in the first season of the Roseanne spinoff. It has been rumored that Louise will be set up as a new romantic interest for John Goodman‘s character.

I’m coming back to @TheConnersABC! I can’t wait for you to see what happens this season, premiering on Tuesday, September 24! #TheConners pic.twitter.com/mxzac1eizn — Katey Sagal (@KateySagal) September 9, 2019

“I’m coming back to [The Conners]! I can’t wait for you to see what happens this season, premiering on Tuesday, September 24,” Sagal tweeted, alongside a photo of herself sitting on the famous Roseanne couch.

Louise was introduced in the episode “O Sister, Where Art Thou?” She left Lanford to work as a musician in Chicago, but returned to Lanford and is now working at the Casa Bonita restaurant again.

It is not clear if Dan will be open to starting a new relationship as he is still getting over the death of his wife, Roseanne Conner. The character was killed off-screen in the first episode of The Conners last season, after Roseanne Barr was fired and the Roseanne revival was canceled.

“That’s something I’m not sure of yet, honestly. If he ever did (date again), it wouldn’t be something he was looking for,” star and producer Sara Gilbert told TVLine earlier this year. “She (Sagal) was amazing. I’d love to have her back as well, if we [are renewed].”

Sagal is not the only guest star returning for The Conners Season 2. Johnny Galecki, who only appeared in two episodes of Season 1 as his Roseanne character David Healy, told fans on Instagram he will be in at least one episode.

“I may be putting the (literal/figurative) pants of [David Healy] back on for one or two more stories on [The Conners] this year,” Galecki wrote on Instagram. “Twenty some years later I’m still in awe of this freak ass carnie group who adopted me early on and still learn so very much from them whenever in their presence.”

Juliette Lewis, who starred as David’s new girlfriend, told PopCulture.com she would love to come back.

“How fun was that? It was such a trip being on the stage. I mean, it’s funny when you still have little parts of your young self where I’m like, ‘I’m in the TV.’ Because when I was a kid, I thought like, people were in the TV. You know. I was five,” Lewis told us. “My point is, I don’t know, all things are possible.”

The Conners Season 2 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 24 on ABC.

