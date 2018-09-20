Kaley Cuoco Reveals the One Thing She Wants in ‘Big Bang’ Finale: Fix the Elevator

The Big Bang Theory will come to an end at the conclusion of its 12th season in 2019, and series star Kaley Cuoco has just one request for the show’s finale.

“I would like the elevator to get fixed,” she quipped on The Late Late Show on Wednesday night. “Simple request, right?”

The broken elevator in the gang’s apartment has been a running gag throughout the series, though Cuoco noted that it was getting a little old.

“The stairs have gotten more and more exhausting as our seasons have gone on,” she said. “You know, season 1 and 2, we’re running up there. Now it’s season 12. We’re all a little bit older. A little more difficult getting up those steps, so I’d like that elevator to work.”

The actress also opened up about the decision to end the show, which was announced to the cast and crew by co-creator Chuck Lorre.

“It was definitely tough. There was not a dry eye in the room. A lot of hysterical sobs,” Cuoco recalled of the moment. “I think I wrote this on my social, it wouldn’t have mattered when it ended, we all would’ve been completely devastated. So it’s been a long run and we’ve been very grateful. It’s time to, I guess, move on to other things, which is so heartbreaking, you know? But it would’ve been heartbreaking no matter when.”

Cuoco echoed those sentiments in an Instagram post when the news was originally announced in August.

“This ride has been a dream come true and as life changing as it gets,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her castmates. “No matter when it was going to end, my heart would have always been broken in two. Drowning in tears, we promise to bring you the best season yet. To the fans, our crew, families, Chuck Lorre, Warner Brothers , CBS, and everyone who has supported us for so many years, thank you. We are goin out with a bang.”

While the showrunners know season 12 will be the comedy’s last, co-creator Bill Prady told Us Weekly that that doesn’t mean they know how the series will end.

“We’re approaching the final season the same way we’ve approached the 11 seasons before: with no planning whatsoever,” he said. “From day one, we have never planned an arch for a season. We don’t plan ahead, we just kind of just tell the next story.”

The Big Bang Theory returns on Monday, Sept. 24 on CBS.

