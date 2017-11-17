Julianne Hough to Star in FOX Comedy

Julianne Hough isn’t a one-hit wonder in reality, but she will be playing one in a new Fox comedy. The former Dancing With The Stars pro will star in One Hit Wendy for the network.

Deadline reports that Fox put in a “put-pilot commitment,” which means the network will face a steep penalty if the show doesn’t air.

The musical comedy was written by Wake Webster and will star Hough as a washed-up singer who had her one hit when she was 18. Now, she’s trying to help her talented niece, Jordan, succeed in the music industry and avoid repeating her mistakes. The Jordan role hasn’t been cast yet.

One Hit Wendy will be produced by David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith’s KatzSmith and 20th Century Fox. Songwriter Diane Warren and Life in Pieces executive producer Lesley Wake Webster are also working on it.

Wake Webster also works on CBS‘ Life in Pieces and has worked on The Odd Couple, New Girl and American Dad!.

As for Hough, she’s a two-time Mirror Ball trophy winner on DWTS and was also a judge on the show. She recently worked for Fox by playing Sandy in Grease: Live!. She also acted in the 2011 Footloose remake, the Nicholas Sparks movie Sage Haven and Zac Efron’s Dirty Grandpa.