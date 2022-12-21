Joy Behar Recently Suffered Humiliating Blunder on 'The View'

Joy Behar experienced a little faux pas moment on an episode of The View. As Decider noted, the episode began with Behar's phone going off. The co-host had some trouble turning her phone off, prompting a rather hilarious segment on the show.

The situation began when the co-hosts were taking their seats at the beginning of the episode. At this point, Behar, who was filling in for Whoopi Goldberg as the moderator, introduced the day's show. However, it was hard to pay attention to what she was saying since her phone was going off. Behar became flustered as she said attempted to stop the noise, saying, "Oh my God, turn it off." She finally said, "Stop it," as she hit her phone screen.

Behar's phone situation prompted her to complain about another qualm she has about the device, as she said, "And why does Siri talk to me in the middle of nowhere? 'I don't understand what you're saying.' It's like, 'Who's talking to you? I'm not talking to you!'" Her co-host, Sara Haines, then stepped in and grabbed the phone to get the situation under control. As Behar attempted the steer the conversation in another direction, the phone continued to ring since Haines wasn't able to shut it off either. Then, co-host Ana Navarro quipped, "Hold on, I think I'm gonna talk about COVID after we get the music under control."

Behar has been with The View for quite some time and has produced numerous other hilarious moments during the course of her run. Although, in October, she did address her future with the talk show as she celebrated her 80th birthday. During an interview with PEOPLE, Behar said that she'll still be on The View for a little while longer as she recently renewed her contract. She explained, "I have no plans to retire." The host went on to discuss The View's legacy and the importance that it still has in the television landscape.

"It's really, you know, something that is an important show in many ways," she continued. "Sometimes I don't believe that, as I've been here since the beginning, but we're the most-watched show in daytime. Most-watched!" Behar added, "I'm happy to be a part of it. So no, I'm not going anywhere. I'm having a good time."