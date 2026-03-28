John Malone Recently Passed Away

TV and radio figure John Malone has died, according to multiple local media outlets. He was 62.

Malone is notable media figure in the South, making his mark in both Alabama and Tennessee. Area TV watchers would know him for his time as a weatherman for NBC affiliate WAFF 48 and CBS affiliate WHNT. Both stations confirmed his passing, citing complications from a stroke suffered in November 2025.

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John Malone (Credit: WAFF 48)

The late media pro also had a large impact on radio, both in-front a microphone and behind the scenes. Per Elk Valley Times, he worked at WSRA Mix FM 96.9 and WAHR Star FM 99.1 in Hunstsville, Alabama. He eventual landed a gig at one of the most revered radio operations in the U.S., WSM. The Nashville-based station is best known as the broadcaster behind the Grand Ole Opry.

Since 2021, Malone, took the reins of Elk River Media, LLC, as CEO. The company oversees multiple radio stations, including 98.5 FM The Elk and WYTM FM 105.5.

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Malone was also recipient of the Alabama Broadcasters Association Lifetime Achievement Award.