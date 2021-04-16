Joel McHale Shares Sneak Peek First Look at FOX's 'Crime Scene Kitchen'

✖

Joel McHale has shared a first look sneak peek at FOX's new competition series Crime Scene Kitchen, which the beloved comedian is hosting. In the series teaser, the viewer is taken on a journey through a very messy kitchen while McHale narrates. 'I'm not gonna sugar coat it, but I deduce a beating has taken place," he says. "And, it, seems, they went about it with great zest.

McHale then added, "If you sift through the clues, a smart cookie will find a recipe of success." In the post's caption, the show included a separate narration, which offers details on the nature of the competition. "Can twelve teams walk into a kitchen and figure out what's been baked, by the clues left behind?" After this is said in the teaser clip, McHale appears holding a slice of cake and says with a smile, "Piece of Pie." The former Community star then jokes, "I hate wordplay."

McHale often stays very busy, recently appearing in films like Becky and Happily, as well as TV shows such as the CBS All Access reboot of The Twilight Zone and Netflix's The Cabin with Bert Kreischer. He is often most well-known, however, for his time on Community. Recently, McHale spoke with PopCulture about the long-rumored Community movie, and suggested that it is still a possibility,

"So, if you had asked me a year ago, I would have lied to you and said, ‘Oh, maybe.’ But in the back of my mind, I was like, ‘I don’t know how that’s going to happen.’ But I wasn’t going to ever say no,” McHale shared candidly.

The actor continued, "But I will say after the table read we did last — boy, it’s almost a year ago, April or May — that was the first time when I was like, ‘Oh, I think this might happen.’ And Donald [Glover] said in the interview, he would do it, and it just comes down to coming up with $100 million. […] Because I could use $100 million, and then we could make it."

Finally, McHale explained that, ultimately, it will all fall to series creator Dan Harmon if the film ever manifests or not. "Dan cryptically said on the internet, 'Stay tuned' and so, when you hear the guy that invented it, the guy that created the show say that, [...] as opposed to a bonehead like me going, like, ‘It’s happening?'" he said. "He’s way more trustworthy than I am on that stuff." Fans can next catch McHale on the small screen when Crime Scene Kitchen debuts on Fox in May.