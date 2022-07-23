Fans of Canceled Comedy Series Launch Petition to Save Show

Fans aren't aren't about to let their favorite heartwarming comedy show just fade away without a fight. Just days after it was confirmed Adult Swim canceled the cult series Joe Pera Talks with You, with only three seasons under its belt, fans decided to launch a petition in a last-ditch effort to save the show, demanding that Joe Pera Talks with You "be picked back up."

The Change.org petition, titled "Bring Joe Pera Talks With You Back!," the petition's creator began the note by writing that "this petition is to show that we, the audience, want Joe Pera back," explaining that the show, "while humorous, is more than just an entertaining show amidst a varied line up." The petition went on to describe the series as "soothing," explaining, "in a world of chaos and controversy, Joe Pera is like a warm, favorite blanket on a cold night. There's comfort there for not only those looking for something humorous and entertaining, but also slows down the day, even if for only a short time, and helps us unwind from our crazy day to day." It ended, "Joe Pera is the wholesome comedy that the audience deserves and we demand it be picked back up."

Although only just days-old, the message seems to be resonating. The petition has received more than 1,400 signatures from fans also hoping that Joe Pera Talks With You is saved. Signing the petition, one person wrote, "this show deserves more. It is one of the most special programs ever made." Somebody else added, "this show is a light in a dark world. please don't cancel Joe .. we need his wholesome outlook on life, especially now."

The petition was created shortly after Pera, in his own email newsletter, revealed the devastating news to fans that the comedy "is over for now." Originally launching in 2018, the 11-minute series starred Pera as a fictionalized version of himself living in Michigan and teaching choir at a middle school. Throughout the series, Pera narrated an experience directly to the camera, talking to the audience about mundane subjects such as fall drives and sleeping. Despite gaining a wider fanbase during the pandemic, Joe Pera Talks with You was not picked up for a fourth season.

"The more I learn how TV works, the more I realize that it's kind of a miracle that our quiet, 11-minute show about rocks, beans, grocery stores, and breakfast crews got on the air and lasted as long as it did," Pera wrote in his newsletter to fans. "We were driving home from Bethlehem, PA the morning after my final Spring Tour show when I got a call that it wouldn't be renewed for another season. "' Ok, I know what to do,' I thought, and stopped the car for some fast food. It was a lot to process, especially after meeting so many of you on the road who were so enthusiastic about it."

Despite the cancellation, Pera expressed hope that it wouldn't necessarily be the end of the series. In the letter, he said that while he "new where things were headed," he was still "holding out hope that sometime down the line, we can film a proper ending for Joe, Sarah, the Melskys, Gene, Lulu, and most importantly, Fred the Sample Guy."