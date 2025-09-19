Jimmy Kimmel Replacement Show Revealed

ABC made another quick decision after abruptly knocking Jimmy Kimmel off the air Wednesday night.

The network replaced Jimmy Kimmel Live! with repeats of Celebrity Family Feud on Wednesday night in the 11:35 p.m. slots. A memo sent to the owners of ABC’s more than 150 affiliate station partners stated that plan for Wednesday and Thursday and that “formal guidance from Disney/ABC is forthcoming,” Variety reports.

It’s unclear whether Kimmel’s show will return on Friday or if ABC will air other programming. Sinclair Broadcast Group announced it will be airing a Charlie Kirk tribute show on its ABC stations Friday. The powerful station group said in an official statement that it wants Kimmel to apologize for his comments about Kirk and make a donation to Kirk’s family.

“Sinclair will not lift the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on our stations until formal discussions are held with ABC regarding the network’s commitment to professionalism and accountability,” the company said in a press release. “Sinclair also calls upon Mr. Kimmel to issue a direct apology to the Kirk family. Furthermore, we ask Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA.”

The company is also offering its Kirk special to all other ABC stations across the country.

Sinclair and Nexstar announced they would preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! on their ABC affiliate stations. ABC then made the decision to indefinitely suspend the show.

Nexstar is pushing for the FCC, the Federal Communications Commission, a government agency that regulates interstate and international media communications, to change its limits on TV station ownership. That means it would allow Nexstar to acquire rival group Tegna. The FCC is led by veteran Republican member Brendan Carr, chosen by President Donald Trump.