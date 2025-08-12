jimmy-kimmel-receives-citizenship-to-european-country

Weeks after President Trump claimed that his late-night show is heading for cancellation, Jimmy Kimmel revealed that he has received Italian citizenship.

During his recent appearance on Sarah Silverman’s podcast, Kimmel spoke about obtaining his Italian citizenship amid Trump’s second term.

“A lot of people I know are thinking about where are they going to get citzenship,” Silverman said.

To which, Kimmel replied, “I did get Italian citizenship.”

After Silverman praised him for the news, Kimmel said, “I do have that. And what’s going on is – as bad as you thought it was going to be – it’s so much worse. It’s just unbelievable.”

He then stated, “I feel like it’s even worse than he would like it to be.”

Jimmy Kimmel has spoken publicly about obtaining his Italian citizenship. While at an event at the Consultae General of Italy in Los Angeles earlier this summer, the comedian told attendees, “I have just obtained citizenship, thanks to my beloved grandmother Edith, whose family came from Candida, in the province of Avellino.”

President Trump singled out Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show after the news broke about CBS’s decision to cancel The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

Trump continued his social media attack not only on Kimmel, but also on fellow late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

“The word is, and it’s a strong word at that, Jimmy Kimmel is NEXT to go in the untalented Late Night Sweepstakes,” the world leader wrote in another Truth Social post. “And shortly thereafter, [Jimmy] Fallen will be gone.”

Trump further claimed, “These are people with absolutely NO TALENT, who were paid Millions of Dollars for, in all cases, destroying what used to be GREAT Television. It’s really good to see them go, and I hope I played a major part in it!”