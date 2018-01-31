Tuesday’s TV Ratings: Jimmy Kimmel Scores With Stormy Daniels Interview

Jimmy Kimmel sat down with adult film star Stormy Daniels after the State of the Union address on Tuesday night and ended up scoring big numbers.

The talk show host saw his show Jimmy Kimmel Live jump to the number one spot among adults 18-49, all in debt to the interview he conducted with the alleged former mistress of Donald Trump.

Overall, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert still took the number one spot, as he was the only host to go live after the Presidential speech, according to THR.

During her interview, Daniels very cautiously deflected questions about her rumored relationship with Trump.

She did, however, reveal that she did not sign her name to a reported denial letter of the affair which began to circulate only recently.

“It came from the internet,” Daniels replied when pressed to answer where the statement originated. “I’m also an FBI agent and I’m a man, according to the internet today,” she then added.

In another recent interview, Daniels was asked point blank, “Did you have a sexual relationship with Donald Trump?” Saying nothing, Daniels shifted her head and flashed a smirk.

It was previously reported that Daniels once described having sex with Donald Trump as “textbook” in an interview from 2011.

Details of the conversation that have been released reveal how the adult film actress had “textbook generic” sex with the current U.S. President sometime after they first met at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in July 2006.

Daniels says he asked her for her phone number and invited her to have dinner with him. Upon arriving to his hotel room, Daniels found Trump wearing sweatpants and having dinner served right there, rather than going out.

At one point, Daniels excused herself to the restroom and returned to find Trump sitting on the bed. “Ugh, here we go,” Daniels reportedly claims to have thought to herself.

That first encounter took place less than four months after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to Barron, their now-11-year-old son.

“I actually don’t even know why I did it, but I do remember while we were having sex, I was like, ‘Please, don’t try to pay me,’ ” said Daniels. Afterwards, the two of them reportedly had a few more encounters of a sexual nature

A source close to the situation says that along with the complete interview, Daniels details many things about her time with Trump, such as “[w]hat he’s like in bed, pillow talk, she talks about what he’s like down there…”

The news of this past interview comes on the heels of a Wall Street Journal report that one of Trump’s lawyers arranged a payment of $130,000 to Daniels in 2016, just before the presidential election.

That payment was meant to be in exchange for her keeping quiet about the affair she had with Trump. The actress reportedly signed a Non-Disclosure Agreement about the matter, but this new interview pre-dates the terms of that contract.

Trump and his current administration have denied the affair ever took place.