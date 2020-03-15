‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Moves Timeslots This Week Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Jimmy Kimmel Live is set to be in repeats for the foreseeable future after ABC postponed production during the coronavirus, and the network chose to swap the show with its nightly newsmagazine Nightline. Kimmel repeats will now air at 12:05 a.m., while episodes of Nightline centered on COVID-19 coverage will air at 11:30 p.m., following local news broadcasts. ABC News made the announcement on Sunday, following another jump in coronavirus cases across the country.

“As the crisis continues to rapidly develop across the nation, by airing one-hour earlier, Nightline will reach even more people with the important context, analysis and expert insight Americans want to stay informed and safe during this uncertain time,” ABC News said in a statement.

Nightline episodes will air Tuesday through Friday next week. ABC News previously announced on March 9 that all episodes of Nightline will shift to coronavirus coverage.

“In times of global crisis, we as journalists have a public service to give our viewers the essential information they need to stay informed and help them make any decisions for their own and their family’s well-being,” Nightline executive producer Steven Baker said. “This type of in-depth daily coverage is in the show’s DNA. After all, it was 40 years ago that our show began with daily news updates on the Iran hostage crisis.”

ABC Audio also launched a daily podcast called COVID-19: What You Need to Know. It is available for free on most podcast platforms and is hosted by anchor Aaron Katersky with Dr. Jennifer Ashton answering listeners’ questions.

On Monday, ABC will air a special 20/20 episode called Pandemic: What You Need to Know, anchored by David Muir and featuring Ashton. The special will air at 10 p.m. ET, following American Idol.

Earlier this weekend, ABC chose to pull the plug on Jimmy Kimmel Live production for at least the next two weeks. The show planned to film without an audience and did so Friday, with former Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg hosting.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live has determined it is in the best interest of the staff and crew to suspend production on the show beginning Monday, March 16,” ABC said Saturday. “We will continue to monitor this and hope to be back on the air with new shows Monday, March 30.”

Many other late night talk shows, including CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, have postponed production in efforts to stop the highlight contagious coronavirus from spreading.

There are now more than 3,000 cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and at least 62 people have died.

Photo credit: ABC