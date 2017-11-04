Talk Show Host Jimmy Fallon Cancels Taping for ‘Family Matter’

NBC has canceled filming Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as the host is dealing with a family emergency.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Fallon’s mother is ill and in the hospital, according to Variety. The 43-year-old TV personality is joining his family to be with her.

At this time, there are no production changes planned for next week’s tapings.

NBC is the only network to allow its late-night host to take a leave of absence this week. ABC enlisted celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Shaquille O’Neal to stand in for Jimmy Kimmel as he deals with medical issues related to his son.

In 2003, CBS famously brought in stand-in hosts as David Letterman was out for a month due to shingles.

When Fallon’s children were born, NBC gave him days off at that time as well.

Fallon’s presence will be missed at NBC as the Tonight Show is leading in the most coveted demographic of people between 18 and 49.

