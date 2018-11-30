Jim Parsons Spoils Kaley Cuoco’s ‘Big Bang Theory’ Birthday Surprise

Kaley Cuoco celebrates her 33rd birthday on Friday, Nov. 30, but one of her surprises was spoiled early by her The Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons.

On Thursday, Parsons used Instagram to post a shot of a round light pink cake covered in rainbow sprinkles that read “Happy Birthday Kaley,” with the actor planning to surprise his co-star on set with the sweet treat on her birthday. There was even a serving knife and plates nestled on a pink tablecloth, indicating that the supposed-to-be-a-surprise party was ready to go.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Almost time, @kaleycuoco … shhhhh,” Parsons captioned the setup.

Fans immediately pointed out that Cuoco would likely see the post due to the fact that Parsons had tagged her in it, and the actor confirmed in his next post that that is indeed what had happened.

Parsons’ next photo was of Cuoco looking stonefaced and holding up her phone, where Parsons’ shot of the cake was displayed, a pair of colorful pink glasses not doing much to hid the less-than-pleased expression on her face.

“Oops @kaleycuoco,” Parsons sheepishly captioned the new post.

Despite her expression in the snap, Cuoco clearly found the whole situation hilarious, commenting “ON THE FLOOR” on the post.

The Big Bang Theory cast is still filming the series, with Cuoco recently telling Entertainment Tonight that she thinks the prospect of the show ending will become a bit more real in the coming months.

“I think when we hit January, it’s gonna start getting a little bit more real ’cause right now we still have a lot more season to go, but I have cried a lot of tears,” she said. “I mean, it’s 12 years of my life, we’ve all had a lot of ups and downs in the last 12 years we’re a very close group and, you know, we have a legacy of the show.”

“It’s something I’ll have for the rest of my life. It’s something I’ll probably compare every project to, like nothing will be like Big Bang,” she continued. “It just is what it is. It’s made me who I am. It’s given me so many great things and blessings and I’ll be very indebted to the show and Chuck Lorre forever.”

When the day does come that the cast concludes filming, Cuoco already knows which set piece she’ll be taking home to remember the show by.

“There’s a piece of art in the living room set — if you’re looking at the set from the audience it’s to the left — it has a big doughnut and a robot…it’s been there since the pilot and I’m going to take that home,” she shared. “It’s always in my view and I’ve been looking at it for so many years. I think I won’t know what to do unless I’m looking at it, so it needs to be in my living room.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur