‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Viewers Praise Sara Bareilles’ ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’ Performance

Singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles gave an unforgettable performance of “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” during NBC‘s Jesus Christ Superstar Live Sunday night. The performance had plenty of Twitter followers in tears and others watching in awe.

How can someone not like Sara Bareilles? She’s amazing. Just hear her voice. #jesuschristsuperstarlive pic.twitter.com/uqRAaQahe5 — Steven (@beaconspring) April 2, 2018

Bareilles played Mary Magdalene in the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical, with John Legend starring as Jesus and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas. The role of Mary was originated by Yvonne Elliman, who scored a hit single with “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” in 1970.

Bareilles, who has her own experience on Broadway as the Tony-nominated composer of Waitress, earned unanimous praise for her performance.

“Sara’s voice is so pure. She makes singing seem so easy,” model Chrissy Teigen, Legend’s wife, wrote.

Sara’s voice is so pure. She makes singing seem so easy. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 2, 2018



Sara Bareilles is breaking my heart. #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Travis M. Holyfield (@travisholyfield) April 2, 2018



Brb just casually sobbing over this Jesus musical because Sara Bareilles #JesusChristSuperstarLive pic.twitter.com/d0EReRL8IC — ashley hufford (@ashleyhufford) April 2, 2018



Great vocals by Sara Bareilles. She doesn’t have the intensity of Yvonne Elliman but pretty good #JesusChristSuperstarLive — ILoveTV (@TVjunkieupnorth) April 2, 2018



So far I’m feeling Sara Barielles more than Yvonne Elliman as Mary. Still waiting for John Legend to wow me. Want more scream singing. #JesusChristSuperstarLive — JK (@youdunnoJAK) April 2, 2018

During a recent interview with UPI, Bareilles said she is a lifelong fan of the 1970 musical.

“My older sister really loved the show,” the “Brave” singer said. “My earliest introduction to it was through the film and I grew up Catholic and went to Catholic school, so this was a story I had been beat over the head with and really loved and found fascinating. But I remember just weeping, watching this film, especially during ‘Gethsemane,’ which is may be my favorite song from the show. I’m sure it’s a lot of people’s favorite song from the show and just weeping, watching the film.”

The 38-year-old Bareilles shot to fame with her hit “Love Song.” Her other hit singles include “Brave,” “King of Anything,” “Uncharted” and “I Chose You.”

