‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’ Viewers Complain About Terrible Sound Mixing

NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live is earning praise for its performances, but the decision to film in a big venue with a live audience is not going over well. The lyrics have been hard to hear, with many taking to Twitter to complain about the sound mixing.

The production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical puts the story of Jesus Christ’s last days in a more modern setting, complete with a rock score. John Legend played Jesus for the show, along with Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas. Unlike other live musical productions, it was performed at the Marcy Armoy in Brooklyn, with an audience cheering on.

While it sounds great for the audience at the venue, it has been difficult for those at home.

“Live mixing in theatre is really hard,” Matthew Davidson explained. “Live mixing theatre that’s being broadcast live on TV is really really hard. Some slight missed cues going on but I’m going to be pretty forgiving to this sound guy (or team). I’ve totally been in that seat before.”

One person wondered if it sounded “muddy.”

Another viewer was frustrated, since this is one of the best casts NBC has ever assembled for its live musicals.

“The sound is SO BAD. The orchestra is way too loud, as is the cheering crowd. John Legend’s mic needs needs to be turned up too,” another complained.

One viewer said the sound was getting better as the show went on.

“Great use of the audience. Still need to figure out the sound issues,” another fan wrote.

