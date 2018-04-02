Social Media Chuckles at ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live’s’ Wardrobe Choices

NBC aired its latest live concert broadcast, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live,” on Sunday, featuring John Legend as Jesus and Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene.

The show, an adaptation of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, started off on a high note with a orchestral opening and a song from Brandon Victor as Judas Iscariot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While social media enjoyed the opening, they couldn’t help but notice the punk rock themed costumers all the dancers and performers were wearing.

Glad the True Blood wardrobe dept is getting work again. I feel like I’m back at Fangtasia! #JesusChristSuperstar — Brian Faas (@brian_faas) April 2, 2018

It looks like the #JesusChristSuperstar costume department just raided .@adamlambert ‘s closet and I think that’s beautiful #SlayAllDay — Sarah (@sarahslivetweet) April 2, 2018

So is this leather vest dude is Judas right? That’s how #JesusChristSuperstar works right — Mario Pacheco 🇺🇸 (@mariusioannesp) April 2, 2018

Jesus is apparently a fan of Yeezy? That’s what I’m taking away from the wardrobe. #JesusChristSuperstar — Adan Garcia (@nadaBUTadan) April 2, 2018

Was there a sale on deep v tees? #JesusChristSuperstar #JesusChristSuperstarLive — Tara Swanson (@tvswan) April 2, 2018

#JesusChristSuperstar Hmmm. Did Issey Miyake design the costumes of the priests?? They are all wearing Bao Bao pattern! 🙂 — Char Siri (@CharuwanS) April 2, 2018

I feel like I’m watching a dystopian musical instead of #JesusChristSuperstar but I think the theme and costumes are amazing — Kathleen (Kat) Meyer (@googiebeankat) April 2, 2018

The priests are looking like my 2003-2004 Winterguard costume. (Our show music was a remix of Dueling Fates.) #JesusChristSuperstar — Alyssa Jennette (@AlyssaJennette) April 2, 2018

These costumes…I like that Jesus’s disciples are futuristic henchmen from the matrix. Jews have never looked so badass #JesusChristSuperstar — Jolene Masone (@jkmbassoon) April 2, 2018

Based on costumes, I can only assume this is the Space Dystopia x Jesus crossover I’ve been waiting for all my life. #JesusChristSuperstar — Genna (@gentastic) April 2, 2018

“Glad the True Blood wardrobe dept is getting work again. I feel like I’m back at Fangtasia!” Brian Fass wrote.

“It looks like the #JesusChristSuperstar costume department just raided .@adamlambert ‘s closet and I think that’s beautiful,” one user wrote.

“So is this leather vest dude is Judas right? That’s how #JesusChristSuperstar works right,” another viewer tweeted.

“Jesus is apparently a fan of Yeezy? That’s what I’m taking away from the wardrobe,” Adan Garcia tweeted.

“Was there a sale on deep v tees?” Tara Swanson wrote, pointing out the deep-v t-shirt Legend wore throughout the opening scene.

“I feel like I’m watching a dystopian musical instead of #JesusChristSuperstar but I think the theme and costumes are amazing,” Kathleen Meyer wrote.

“These costumes…I like that Jesus’s disciples are futuristic henchmen from the matrix. Jews have never looked so badass,” Jolene Masone tweeted.

“Based on costumes, I can only assume this is the Space Dystopia x Jesus crossover I’ve been waiting for all my life,” a user wrote.