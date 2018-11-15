Jessica Lange, Angela Bassett Make Surprise Return in ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Finale

Jessica Lange and Angela Bassett made surprise returns during the American Horror Story: Apocalypse season finale.

The AHS legends returned during the final showdown between Michael Langdon (Cody Fern) and the surviving Coven witches as they fought for power following the end of the world, turning back time in the process.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Once the show finally caught up to the events after the apocalypse, Marie Laveau (Bassett) made her triumphant return to the series after Dinah claimed she would rather be Michael’s ally than Cordelia’s.

Laveau is revealed to have been brought back from the dead to help in the fight against Michael.

“She needed help from the Voodoo Queen, but that ain’t you sis,” Marie tells Dinah as she watches in horror. “To release me from hell, Cordelia promised Papa Legba the darkest and most corrupt Voodoo Queen soul for mine.”

“You’re a fool Marie Laveau,” Marie doesn’t let her talk too much as she kills Dinah. Marie later helps slow Michael down with her powers as Cordelia and Myrtle help Mallory turn back time, and he kills her by removing her heart and taking a bite out of it.

After Cordelia sacrifices her own life so Mallory can rise as the Supreme and cast the spell to turn back time, Mallory goes to the moment when Constance (Lange) is confronting Michael about murdering a priest.

Constance tells the boy that he is no longer his grandson.

“You’ve made a fool of me this entire time, treating me like the help. All the buried rodents and the murdered nannies, and I went along with it thinking it was just a phase that you were going through… but this is who you are. And it is only going to get worse,” Constance tells Michael.

She tells him to get out and that she doesn’t want him anymore, and he chokes her. She begs him to kill her but he doesn’t. She calls him a coward and he runs away.

Constance then watches in horror as Mallory runs over her grandson three times. Before he dies, Constance tells Michael to “go to hell.”

Bassett had previously denied rumors that she might reprise her role as Marie Laveau on Apocalypse due to her 9-1-1 series regular responsibilities. Her character died at at the end of season 3 and was forced to torture people for eternity in hell by Papa Legba.

Lange first returned to the FX anthology series a four-season absence in Apocalypse episode 6, reprising her role as Constance Langdon. The character has revealed to have died at the Murder House so she could stay with her children who died there for the rest of time.

In her appearance, Constance was also able to give insight to Madison (Emma Roberts) and Behold Chablis (Billy Porter) on Michael’s evil roots and his destiny as the Antichrist.

American Horror Story has already been renewed for a ninth and tenth seasons on FX.

Photo Credit: FX